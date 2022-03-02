Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
28.02.22
21:50 Uhr
9,500 Euro
-0,250
-2,56 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50013,00015:36
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
02.03.2022 | 14:31
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAO Severstal: Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022

DJ PAO Severstal: Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022 02-March-2022 / 16:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Severstal comments on the European Council Regulation (EU) 2022/336 as of 28 February 2022

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) notifies that on 28 February 2022 the Council of the European Union designated certain persons to the list set out in Annex I to Regulation (EU) No 269/2014. These include Mr. Alexey Mordashov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and controlling shareholder of the Company.

The Company is closely monitoring the situation and assessing possible direct and indirect impact on its business and prospects. Severstal is one of the lowest cost producers in the world. The company's financial position remains strong and its debt level is low.

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's most efficient metals and mining companies, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's assets are located in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  146384 
EQS News ID:  1292515 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2022 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

SEVERSTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.