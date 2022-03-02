Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Health Subsidiary PharmaZu Executes Agreement with DynaCord to Develop Various Injectable and Topical Biologic Exosomes for the Treatment of Arthritis, Joint Care, Wound Care, and Inflammation for Pets

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp., (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces subsidiary PharmaZu executes an Agreement with DynaCord, LLC. of Baton Rouge, LA for the co-development and exclusive marketing and distribution of a line of various injectable and topical biologic Exosomes for treatment of arthritis, joint care, wound care, and inflammation for Pets.

The Human Exosomes market recorded revenue of approximately USD 174.04 million in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 27.89% during the forecast period of 2018 - 2026. During the current period of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a rising demand for Exosomes, which is driving the market growth.

In 2020, Dog ownership increased 54%, Pet Industry sales topped $100 billion dollars and Industry forecasts say pet spending will exceed $275 billion by 2030.

According to the Agreement, DynaCord shall be the exclusive manufacturer and PharmaZu the exclusive marketer and distributor to retail, veterinarians direct-to-consumer of a line of Pet related Exosome products.

Exosomes are small vesicles that are secreted by stem cells. Exosomes have been shown to be key mediators of cell-to-cell communication, delivering a distinct cargo of lipids, proteins and nucleic acids that reflects their cell of origin. The Exosomes released by regenerative cells such as stem cells, for example, are indicated as potent drivers of healing and repair. Whereas Exosomes secreted from diseased cells could be used to detect and diagnose conditions such as cancers at their earliest and most readily treatable phase. Exosomes offer a potential new paradigm in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. A broad range of Exosome-based biomedical applications are now beginning to be assessed in clinical trials.

Dynacord is led by Keyon Janini. Janini has spent the majority of his life in the medical industry. He co-founded and helped develop DMS, a telemedicine platform. He then went on the become the president of Neuro Technology Institute, an intraoperative monitoring company. Most recently, he founded and grew 5 Leaf Laboratories, a hemp product manufacturer and distributor. He has spent the last 5 years actively navigating the regulatory body surrounding the stem cell industry.

Keyon Janini, CEO of DynaCord stated "We are excited to be partnering with PharmaZu in order to provide cutting edge regenerative technologies to the largest markets possible. PharmaZu's extensive outreach of online veterinary services and DynaCord's breakthrough Exosome technology will provide millions of customers easy access to the most safe, potent, and effective therapeutics available. We believe that our loved ones, be they human or animal deserve the absolute best and this partnership will help bring that to fruition."

James Zimbler, CEO of Emergent added "We believe this Agreement with DynaCord will become a game changer in the pet industry enabling us to treat our pets in a safe, non-pharmaceutical, non-surgical manner to help deal with very painful conditions such as arthritis, joint pain, back pain, and other painful issues. We believe our "injectable" Exosome products will provide veterinarians a powerful tool to combat pain and discomfort and our "topical " Exosome products will provide veterinarians and pet owners a powerful tool to combat skin issues. We believe the products we're developing with DynaCord will help our pets skin conditions, reduce or relieve pain, recover from surgery faster, reduce inflammation and most importantly, reduce the amount of time our family pet will suffer."

ABOUT DYNACORD, LLC.

DynaCord is a leading Exosome biotechnology research and manufacturer, specializing in the development and production of Umbilical Cord Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) Exosome products.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent Health Corp.develops and sells regenerative medicine, neutraceuticals, and phytonutritionals. Its products comprise Vita-Stim, a nutrient that enhances the immune system, nourishes stem cells, and maintains health; Neuvitale, which nourishes stem cells and acts as a methyl donor to protect DNA; Hungarest, a diet aid that controls appetite in the brain and stomach; EmergentO2, water oxygenator, which increases oxygen in the blood stream; and products for reducing facial wrinkles. The company distributes its products through health food stores, pharmacies, online and various other retail outlets throughout the United States and internationally. PharmaZu, an Emergent subsidiary, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

James Zimbler, CEO

info@emergenthealthcorp.com

631-806-1420

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691088/Emergent-Health-Subsidiary-PharmaZu-Executes-Agreement-with-DynaCord-to-Develop-Various-Injectable-and-Topical-Biologic-Exosomes-for-the-Treatment-of-Arthritis-Joint-Care-Wound-Care-and-Inflammation-for-Pets