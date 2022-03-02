Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
02.03.2022
Banxa Holdings: BANXA Holdings, Inc. to Present at Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

TORONTO, ON and MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / BANXA Holdings, Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry announced that it will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, on March 8, 2022.

Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman of Banxa, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Time: 1:15 p.m. Eastern time
Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iHejbnxUT-et5Px_2vmuBw

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About Banxa Holdings, Inc.

Banxa powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's mission and vision are to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Investor Contact:

Email: Investor@banxa.com

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
561-489-5315
BNXA@mxgroup.us

Media Contacts:

Dave Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer / IR
Email: dave.malcolm@banxa.com

Michelle Boland, PR Group
Email: michelleb@prgroup.com.au

SOURCE: Banxa Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691089/BANXA-Holdings-Inc-to-Present-at-Q1-Virtual-Investor-Summit

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
