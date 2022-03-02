Scout RC Drilling Extends Gold Mineralization to the West, Diamond Drilling Commences

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from its Caribe gold discovery in northeastern Nicaragua.

The Caribe project forms a part of the Company's Strategic-Alliance agreement (see press release; September 6, 2017) with Hemco Mineros Nicaragua ("Hemco" a subsidiary of Mineros S.A., TSX:MSA) and is located in the highly prospective "Golden Triangle" of northeastern Nicaragua. Royal Road Minerals is operator of the Strategic Alliance.

Royal Road's exploration team discovered the Caribe project during reconnaissance exploration in February of 2018. Outcrop at Caribe is concealed under soil and saprolite cover and there is no previous record of mining or mineralization in the area. In 2019, Royal Road and Hemco completed an initial 4-hole, exploratory drilling program at Caribe which returned promising results for gold. A follow-up diamond drilling program commenced at the project during August of 2020 and has returned encouraging initial results including CB-DDH-025, 207.45 meters at 1.1 grams per tonne, CB-DDH-016, 100.45 meters at 1.0 gram per tonne; CB-DDH-017, 90 meters at 1.0 gram per tonne and CB-DDH-015, 63 meters at 1.0 gram per tonne gold (see Press Releases November 10, 2020, February 11, 2021, March 17, 2021, September 1, 2021 and Table 1).

Drilling at Caribe has revealed that in some cases, soil and laterite cover extends to depths in excess of 30 meters, concealing important geological and geochemical information and frustrating efforts to interpret geometry and predict extensions to known gold mineralization. Consequently, in September 2021, the Company took the decision to suspend diamond drilling and commence a program of grid-based scout reverse-circulation drilling at the project. The program utilizes a small, low-impact, man-portable reverse-circulation (RC) drilling rig which drills through soil and saprolite cover down to the first 2-3 meters of weathered rock where a sample is taken for analysis. 210 vertical scout-RC holes averaging approximately 18m in depth have so far been completed (see Figure 1).





Results received to-date imply that the gold mineralizing system remains open to the west and southwest and portable XRF analyses[1] suggest a broad and significant copper anomaly towards the east (Figure 1).

Gold at Caribe is hosted in coarse pyroclastic rocks and associated with multi-phase stockwork and hydrothermal breccia events within a broad low-temperature sericite halo and in later-stage sulfide-rich hydrothermal breccia bodies with a matrix composed of pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Previous interpretations had assumed a fault- limited control to the western extent of gold mineralization at Caribe, however this new scout-RC data clearly implies continuity across the fault and/or some element of fault control to gold mineralization at the project.

Diamond drilling has now recommenced at the project and further infill and extensions to the scout-RC program are planned.

TABLE 1: CARIBE PRELIMINARY DRILL RESULTS TABLE (> 0.9 g/t GOLD) GOLD COMMENTS HOLE ID E N Z(m) DIP AZIM DEPTH FROM TO LENGTH (m)* GRADE (g/t) 2019 Program CB-DDH-001 793252 1530691 49 60 306 94.55 2.00 30.00 28 1.1 CB-DDH-002 793252 1530688 49 60 111 138.57 1.00 14.00 13 1.0 33.00 37.00 4 1.0 CB-DDH-003 793254 1530689 49 60 42 112.85 78.00 80.00 2 1.7 BOGGED AND ABANDONED 110.00 112.85 (EOH) 2.85 1.2 CB-DDH-004 793346 1530775 44 60 40 67.10 13.00 31.00 18 1.0 BOGGED AND ABANDONED 62.00 67.00 (EOH) 5 1.0 2020-2021 Program CB-DDH-005 793258 1530689 43 60 220 100.65 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS >1g/t GOLD CB-DDH-006 793350 1530772 36 60 40 160.12 28.00 102.00 74 0.9 129.00 143.00 14 1.0 CB-DDH-007 793349 1530769 36 60 220 123.52 22.00 28.00 6 1.0 BOGGED AND ABANDONED 61.00 63.00 2 1.0 65.00 77.00 12 1.0 83.00 89.00 6 1.0 CB-DDH-008 793395 1530824 35 60 40 79.30 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS >1g/t GOLD CB-DDH-009 793270 1530770 38 60 125 161.65 9.00 14.00 5 1.0 BOGGED AND ABANDONED 37.00 82.00 45 1.0 123.00 158.00 35 1.1 CB-DDH-010 793296 1530664 37 60 305 114.37 0.00 42.00 42 1.0 CB-DDH-011 793338 1530633 35 60 40 80.82 38.00 80.00 42 1.0 BOGGED AND ABANDONED CB-DDH-012 794646 1532046 37 60 360 184.52 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS >1g/t GOLD CB-DDH-013 794646 1532046 37 60 335 131.15 CB-DDH-014 793875 1532118 40 60 40 180 CB-DDH-015 793349 1530771 43 90 0 190.62 18.00 26.00 8 1.0 BOGGED AND ABANDONED 53.00 62.00 9 1.0 88.00 151.00 63 1.0 CB-DDH-016 793314 1530813 43 60 125 149.45 49.00 149.45 (EOH) 100.45 1.0 BOGGED AND ABANDONED CB-DDH-017 793295 1530744 43 60 90 244 51.00 141.00 90 1.0 BOGGED AND ABANDONED CB-DDH-018 793364 1530641 35 60 40 68.62 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS >1g/t GOLD BOGGED AND ABANDONED CB-DDH-019 793296 1530664 35 50 40 102.17 0.00 35.00 35 1.0 BOGGED AND ABANDONED 56.00 66.00 10 1.0 79.00 82.00 3 2.1 CB-DDH-020 793604 1530412 37 60 40 67.1 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS >1g/t GOLD BOGGED AND ABANDONED CB-DDH-021 793349 1530846 34 60 125 250.1 88.00 117.00 29 1.0 CB-DDH-022 793498 1530892 37 60 236 353.8 75.00 87.00 12 1.2 97.00 99.00 2 1.0 110.00 117.00 7 1.0 186.00 191.00 5 1.0 CB-DDH-023 793498 1530892 37 60 40 340.07 188.90 199.00 10.10 0.6 0.86 960 43 COPPER % MOLYBDENUM ppm SILVER ppm CB-DDH-024 793338 1530633 34 50 40 114.57 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS >1g/t GOLD BOGGED AND ABANDONED CB-DDH-025 793290 1530792 34 60 125 224.17 3.00 210.45 207.45 1.1 INCLUDING 21m at 4.2 g/t GOLD CB-DDH-026 793383 1530891 35 60 125 130.57 116.75 126.57 9.80 1.4 CB-DDH-027 793386 1530889 34 60 305 149.45 29.00 32.50 3.50 1.0 83.00 114.00 31.00 1.0 CB-DDH-028 793423 1530824 34 60 305 218.07 101.00 103.00 2.00 1.0 139.90 147.65 7.75 0.4 0.23 COPPER % MOLYBDENUM ppm SILVER ppm 155.00 163.00 8.00 1.3 CB-DDH-029 793496 1530893 34 60 305 242.47 177.70 215.50 37.80 1.0 CB-DDH-030 793454 1530965 34.64 -60 305 222.65 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS >1g/t GOLD CB-DDH-031 793539 1530944 34.36 -60 305 215.02 CB-DDH-032 793385 1530645 37 -60 305 170.8 62.00 75.00 13.00 0.9 CB-DDH-033 793547 1530903 35 -60 305 218.07 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS >1g/t GOLD CB-DDH-034 793289 1530795 35 -90 0 166.22 CB-DDH-035 793289 1530795 37 -60 305 195.63 CB-DDH-036 793399 1530740 37 -60 220 137.25 84.00 105.98 21.98 0.8 CB-DDH-037 793440 1530771 37 -60 220 190.62 NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS >1g/t GOLD CB-DDH-038 793442 1530712 38 -60 220 140.3 *NOT TRUE WIDTH AND THE COMPANY DOES NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT INFORMATION TO MAKE A DETERMINATION OF THE TRUE WIDTHS OF THE DRILL HOLE INTERSECTIONS DOWN HOLE CUT-OFF 0.2 g/t gold MAXIMUM INTERNAL DILUTION, 10 Meters

"We are pleased that the scout-RC program is returning the information we had hoped for and revealing further potential for gold and possibly copper mineralization at Caribe" said Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO "The influence of such deep saprolite cover and the inability to confidently predict geometry and continuity, made locating diamond drill holes something of a challenge towards the latter end of last years campaign. With these new scout-RC results, as further results are received and as we extend and infill the scout-RC grid, we will be better able to understand controls and guide the location of our diamond drill holes".

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining), PhD (Structural Geology), FAusIMM, President and CEO of Royal Road Minerals Ltd and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Royal Road Minerals employees are instructed to follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures intended to ensure that all sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards. More information can be found on Royal Road Minerals web site at www.royalroadminerals.com

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

Diamond drill core is cut in half over 1-meter downhole intervals using a core saw. Samples are prepared and assayed by independent and ISO accredited laboratories of Bureau Veritas Minerals (BVM) and their local subsidiaries. Bagged 1-meter samples are collected from site and delivered to BVM sample preparation laboratories in Managua. Samples are prepared using the BVM codes PRP70-250 plus PUL85, where samples are crushed to 70% less than two millimeters, a riffle split of 250 grams is collected and then pulverized to better than 85 per cent passing 75 microns. Prepared sample pulps are then sent for analysis to BVM labs in Vancouver Canada. Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and a measurement range of 0.005 to 10 ppm. Samples over 10-ppm gold are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Multielement concentrations are analyzed by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer. Samples over 10,000ppm Cu, Zn, Pb or Mn and 200 ppm W, are re-analyzed with four acid digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectrometer (ICP-ES). Commercially prepared standards (gold-copper pulps), blanks (pulps and coarse chips) and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream by Royal Road Minerals for a total of 15% QA/QC to ensure sample precision. In the case of duplicate analyses of a sample, the average of both analyses is used as the final reported value. Unless otherwise stated, gold grades are not capped for calculation of length-weighted averages.

RC chip samples are taken every meter after having entered 2-3 meters within the saprock-fresh rock boundary. Samples are collected from the drilling site and dried at the core yard. Where dry sample weights exceed 4.5Kg they are split. Bagged 1-meter samples are collected from site and delivered to the BVM sample preparation laboratory in Managua. Samples are prepared using BVM codes PRP70-250 plus PULSW where a riffle split of 250 grams is collected and then pulverized to better than 85 per cent passing 75 microns. Sample pulps are then sent for analysis to BVM labs in Vancouver Canada. Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and a measurement range of 0.005 to 10 ppm. Samples over 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Multielement concentrations are analyzed by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer. Samples over 10,000ppm Cu, Zn, Pb or Mn and 200 ppm W, are re-analyzed with four acid digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectrometer (ICP-ES). Commercially prepared standards (gold-copper pulps), blanks (pulps and coarse chips) and field duplicates are inserted into the sample stream by Royal Road Minerals for a total of 15% QA/QC to ensure sample precision. In the case of duplicate analyses of a sample, the average of both analyses is used as the final reported value. Unless otherwise stated, gold grades are not capped for calculation of length-weighted averages.

[1] Semi-quantitative only, derived from in-house portable Olympus Delta XRF Premium DP-6000 analyzer, results require confirmation by an independent certified laboratory. XRF cannot analyze for gold.

