Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers' everyday needs, today announced its official launch across France, further expanding its European presence. With the launch, Gopuff's unique product assortment of high quality goods and everyday essentials is accessible for quick delivery to millions of customers. Gopuff now serves all of Paris and the majority of Île-de-France, as well as parts of Marseille, Lille and Toulouse, with plans to continue its expansion to reach new customers across the country.

Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff, said: "We're excited to launch officially in France today. We have always focused on making Gopuff great for every neighborhood and community we serve, be that our local customers, our local partners, or the incredible people that work for us. We are honored to be here, and truly committed to being part of the French community.

Gopuff selects, sources and owns its own inventory, offering customers a localized product range in each community. With approximately 4,000 items in each of its 20+ local sites in France, Gopuff offers customers the broadest quick commerce assortment in the country. Popular products include eggs, dairy and drinks, as well as fresh produce, which can be found in more than 40% of all Gopuff orders in France. Gopuff is also working with local suppliers, wholesalers and sole traders such as Fédération Française de l'Apéritif, Boulangerie La Parisienne, Bratigny and several local bakeries, enabling local businesses to reach new customers through the Gopuff platform.

Boris Richeux, General Manager of wholesaler Bratigny said: "Working with Gopuff has allowed us to see the market differently, always with the same objective: to serve our customers with quality fruit and vegetables, and as fresh a product as possible. From this collaboration, we will continue to connect the stars of our sector the producer, their product and their land with Gopuff's customers."

Raphaël de Taisne, Partner at Yumi, added: "The entire Yumi team is proud to be partnering with Gopuff to reach a new, increasingly health-conscious customer base. Thanks to our partnership with Gopuff, we are able to bring freshly squeezed, organic juices and shots to Paris, via a fast and always local distribution channel."

Gopuff's local partnerships in France also include Too Good to Go and Phenix, both of which focus on eradicating food waste. Too Good to Go enables customers to buy and collect food that would otherwise go to waste, either via an app or through pick-up at Gopuff's local sites, while Phenix picks up orders and shares them with local associations. As part of Gopuff's continued commitment to sustainability, the company is also using e-bikes and e-mopeds for deliveries.

Jean Moreau, Founder of Phenix, said: "As a player in the local food trade, Gopuff has a vital role to play in food aid. According to the National Coordination Committee for the fight against food insecurity, 10% of French people need food aid. By joining a donation process with Phenix, Gopuff chooses the best way to fight against waste: solidarity

Lucie Basch, co-founder of Too Good To Go,added: "At Too Good To Go, we are committed to supporting players who combine innovation and impact. We are therefore very happy to support Gopuff which, since its launch in France, is committed to fighting against food waste. Already successfully launched in England, we are sure of the positive impact of this partnership!"

In line with Gopuff's commitment to France, the company will become the headline presenting partner of Live Nation's Lollapalooza Paris in July. In addition, Gopuff recently announced that it will be the official instant delivery partner of McLaren's Formula 1 team, with plans to deliver unique customer and fan activations during the France race in July.

The arrival of the Gopuff brand in France was driven by the company's strategic acquisition of Dija last year and comes on the heels of Gopuff's UK launch in November 2021. Since then, the company has already accumulated 40% UK category share according to YipitData, and has expanded to serve over 20 cities across the region. Gopuff's growing European business is now overseen by Bryan Batista, SVP of International, who recently joined the company to accelerate international expansion.

Gopuff is the go-to quick commerce platform, quickly fulfilling consumers' evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, cleaning and home products, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the quick commerce category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

