AE Solar has launched a new solar module series. The Aurora products feature power outputs of between 325W and 670W and efficiencies ranging from 19.88% to 21.4%.German module manufacturer AE Solar has released its new Aurora products - said to be the company's biggest wattage solar panel series. The modules come in three different family categories - monofacial, bifacial glass-transparent backsheet, and bifacial double glass - and boast power outputs of between 325W and 670W. Efficiencies range between 19.88% to 21.4%. The company has also raised its product warranties for the modules from 12 ...

