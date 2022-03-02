DeepSpatial Inc.: Deepspatial Inc. Files US Patent for Artificial Intelligence-driven Crop Yield Prediction Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome based artificial intelligence (AI) company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced the filing of US patent entitled "System and Method for Classification of Crops Using Multi-Class Machine Learning Techniques" (Patent Application #63307982).

Deepspatial has created a novel artificial intelligence-driven technology that solves several obstacles in agricultural practices such as crop yield prediction, crop rotation, crop selection, and other crop management activities that will result in a greater yield of crop and maximize crop utilization for farmers.

The Company's recently filed patent speaks to an artificial intelligence-driven platform that allows farmers, stakeholders, and decision makers to predict the crop yield for any given land and the type of crop that would thrive most to ensure maximum efficiency with every yield and season. The result not only allows farmers to capture the highest food yield for our ever-growing population, but will also directly impact their bottom line, ensuring they will continue to do unarguably valuable and challenging work.

World population is growing and is expected to reach between 8 and 10 billion by 2050. Increase in population creates more demand for food, and it is estimated that total food consumption will have to increase by 50-70%.1 Traditional methods of agricultural farming are not equipped to handle the demand forecasted and the need for new methods and practices in agricultural management and technologies are becoming increasingly important.

The global agriculture technology-as-a-service market is projected to grow from $1,101.6 million in 2020 to $3,089.8 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.91% from 2020 to 2025. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the growing need to adopt agriculture technologies across the industry. 2

"This novel technology that our team developed may prove to be promising for the entire agricultural industry and we are very eager and excited to make a positive impact in the field, on both private and Government levels with our existing partners and their network. At the same time, we are also committed to a strong patent portfolio that encompasses all areas and industry verticals Deepspatial is involved and innovates in." Said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial.

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

