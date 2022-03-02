Biomaterials Market to Reach $212.40 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 12.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular and orthopedic disorders, advancement in medical technology, and rise in awareness regarding implantable devices drive the growth of the global biomaterials market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biomaterials Market by Type (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic, and Natural) and Application, (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Wound Healing, Plastic Surgery, Ophthalmology, Tissue Engineering, Neurological Disorders, and Drug Delivery Systems): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global biomaterials industry generated $64.87 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $212.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/89

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular and orthopedic disorders, advancement in medical technology, and rise in awareness regarding implantable devices drive the growth of the global biomaterials market. However, expensive nature of biomaterial implants and compatibility issues restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in funding by governments to increase R&D activities in the field of biomaterials presents new opportunities in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, elective surgeries were postponed as hospitals shifted their resources to take care of Covid-19-infected patients. This reduced the demand for biomaterials, as many surgeries that involved their usage were postponed.

Moreover, many clinics that conducted dental, orthopedic, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, and other procedures were closed due to lockdown. This lowered the demand for biomaterials for the short term. However, the demand is expected to increase steadily post-lockdown.

The metallic segment to continue its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the metallic segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global biomaterials market, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to high specific strength, high corrosion resistance, and low modulus along with usage in orthopedics, dental, cardiovascular, and neurological permanent and bioresorbable implants. However, the polymeric segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increased scope of polymeric biomaterials in various applications such as facial prostheses, tracheal tubes, sutures, heart components, kidney & liver parts, dentures for hip & knee joints, drug delivery systems, lenses, soft tissue replacement, and sealants & medical adhesives.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/89

The orthopedic segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the orthopedic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global biomaterials market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for biomaterials in orthopedic applications and continuous developments for the introduction of advanced orthopedic implants. However, the tissue engineering segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in usage of biomaterials for regeneration of damaged tissues by combining cells from the body with highly porous scaffold biomaterials to facilitate tissue regeneration or stimulate the growth of new tissues.

North America to maintain its leadership status by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global biomaterials market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to increase in R&D activities, widespread technological advancements, and developments regarding the use of novel biomaterials in wound healing, tissue engineering, neurology, plastic surgery, and ophthalmology in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in incidence of ophthalmic, neurological, cardiovascular, and orthopedic disorders, and well-established presence of domestic companies.

Leading Market Players

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Corbion N.V

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Evonik Industries

Linden Capital Partners (Collagen Matrix, Inc.)

Noble Biomaterials Inc.

Royal DSM

Victrex plc.

Stryker Corporation (Wright Medical Group N.V)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Dental Consumables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Prefilled Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Stroke Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Drug Screening Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Ophthalmic Lasers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Bone Densitometers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Brain Health Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

3D Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Immunodiagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg