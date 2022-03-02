Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022
PR Newswire
02.03.2022 | 14:58
ZTE Corporation: ZTE Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro awarded Best Connected Consumer Device at GLOMO Awards 2022

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that its Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro has landed the Best Connected Consumer Device award at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

ZTE's Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro innovatively employs device-cloud collaboration technology whereby massive AI applications are deployed in the cloud and users can download them on demand to implement multiple use cases with just one camera. With this technology, the camera can deliver more functions and better experiences for users.

In addition, the camera and cloud can jointly perform scenario analysis to boost analysis efficiency and save computing resources. The Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro also features interface openness and capability exposure, which is part of ZTE's commitment to helping build a smart care ecosystem.

To date, the product has been deployed at scale in China, helping users guard homes, look after the elderly and children, protect against thefts and intrusions, etc. anytime, anywhere.

The GLOMO Awards are the industry's most prestigious accolade, judged by the sector's most prominent subject matter experts. The Best Connected Consumer Device award that ZTE has won is for an everyday consumer electronic device or gadget that brings new and smart applications, efficiencies and functionality to the user, at home or on the move.

Media Contact:

Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

