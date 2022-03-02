Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Notice of AGM

2 March 2022

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that Notice convening the one hundred and twenty seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") for 11.30 am on 22 March 2022 at the Hydro Hotel, Mount Road, Eastbourne, has been posted to shareholders in the Company.

The meeting will proceed as an open meeting, but in light of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic and with a view to safeguarding the health and safety of the shareholders, employees and other potential attendees, the Company is encouraging shareholders who do not wish to attend the AGM in person to vote on any of the matters of business by completing a proxy form appointing the Chairman of the Meeting to ensure their votes are counted. Proxy forms are included with the 2021 Annual Report which has been sent to all shareholders.

Shareholders who do wish to attend the meeting should note that numbers attending will be limited to allow social distancing and other health and safety measures and are asked to pre-register their intention to attend as soon as possible by e-mailing the Company Secretary at sag@p-p.uk. Notification of attendance must arrive no later than 11.30 am on 15 March 2022 to ensure that those wishing to attend can be accommodated.

Shareholders who do not wish to attend in person but wish to submit questions to the Directors of the Company, may do so by e-mailing the Company Secretary at sag@p-p.uk. Questions must arrive no later than 11.30 am on 20 March 2022. The answers to appropriate questions will be posted on the Company's website following the AGM.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries: