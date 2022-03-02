BlackHagen Design: Sean Hagen to Present at the 2022 HFES International Symposium

DUNEDIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Sean H?gen, principal and founder of BlackH?gen Design, an interdisciplinary user research, and product design firm, will co-present a concentrated workshop focused on contextual inquiry methods when developing medical devices and healthcare systems at the HFES International Symposium. The event, highlighting human factors and ergonomics in healthcare, is being held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel from March 20 - 23, 2022. The presentation will be particularly enlightening for biomedical engineers, medical device designers, human factors engineers, and usability specialists.

What: "Show Me, Don't Tell Me: Methods of Contextual Inquiry"

When: Sunday, March 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

Where: Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel, New Orleans, LA

Synopsis:

Contextual inquiry includes observation and interviewing techniques originally developed by anthropologists. These techniques can help gain insights about people, the products, and systems they use, the task they are trying to accomplish, and the environments (physical, social, and technical) in which they live and work. This workshop is a primer course on how to conduct contextual inquiry studies that inform the development of medical devices and healthcare systems with insightful inputs regarding user needs. The FDA and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) have recognized the inherent value of contextual inquiry as an integral part of developing medical devices and successful user experiences. Many products and systems have benefited greatly from applying contextual inquiry in the generative and feasibility phases of product and system development.

Key Learnings:

How to plan and execute a contextual inquiry study

How to analyze, synthesize, and translate findings from contextual inquiry in the healthcare domain

Applying contextual inquiry in both clinical and home environments

Speaker BIO

Since founding BlackH?gen Design in 1995, Sean has led design research and usability design, within both institutional and home environments, across twenty countries. His focus at Black H?gen is in the management of the user research and synthesis phases of product development, which includes design research, usability testing, user-centric innovation techniques, usability engineering, and establishing user requirements as they apply to product definition. With a BS in Product Design and a minor in Human Factors Engineering from Ohio State University, Sean has more than 30 years of design research in industries ranging from transportation design to emergency center workstations, ruggedized electronics, medical devices, and graphic user interfaces.

Sean has complemented his professional career as a designer with a passion for teaching and sharing his knowledge through lectures and workshops at several academic and industry-related venues. Having served as a board member with IDSA (Industrial Designers Society of America) he has worked with its Design Foundation, in developing educational tools and methods that will address the patient safety crisis. Sean has been a contributing subject matter expert and author for international and domestic usability standards and technical reports since 2004.

About BlackH?gen Design

BlackH?gen Design provides research and development services to both small and large organizations, but primarily the firm's clients are among the top global medical device manufacturers, including Japan, Netherlands, England, Germany, Switzerland, India, and Australia. They include Medtronic, Bayer, Resmed, Philips, Baxter, Stryker, Smith + Nephew, B|Braun, Olympus, J&J, GE and BD, among others. For more information, visit www.blackhagendesign.com.

About the HFES International Symposium on Human Factors in Ergonomics in Health Care

The HFES International Symposium on Human Factors and Ergonomics in Health Care is an educational activity to bring the best of HF/E and Health Care professionals together to improve health care systems worldwide. The event highlights learning opportunities on the latest science and best practices, innovations in the safety of health care providers and patients, a focus on HF/E initiatives, and how to improve regulatory approaches. Networking with human factors experts, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, biomedical engineers, health care providers, FDA representatives, and patient safety researchers, provides an opportunity to share ideas and best practices. For more information, visit www.hfes.org.

