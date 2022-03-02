Index to underlie the 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, today announced the exclusive licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset Index (ticker: MVGCFI) to 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) for their 3iQ Global Cryptoasset Fund.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset Index (ticker: MVGCFI) is designed to measure the performance of a fixed list of digital assets, priced on select exchanges.

"We are happy to announce the first licensing of an MVIS multi-token index in the Canadian market," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MV Index Solutions.

"Partnering with MVIS has enabled 3iQ to further innovate on and bring new value to the fund," said Fred Pye, CEO and Chairman of 3iQ Corp. "When we first launched the Global Cryptoasset Fund, it was one of the first of its kind to offer accredited investors exposure to a diverse portfolio of multiple cryptocurrencies. And now, we're excited to be expanding our investors' positions by leveraging the MVIS multi-token index to provide Canadian investors access to key Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains and even more diversification within the fund," he continued.

"We are proud that the latest MVIS CryptoCompare Index is being utilised by Canada's largest digital asset fund manager, 3iQ, to underlie their Global Cryptoasset Fund," said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare. "Since their inception, The MVIS CryptoCompare indices have grown to become the industry standard, powering digital asset products around the globe," he continued.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset Index (ticker: MVGCFI) is a rules-based index and is calculated in USD as a price return index. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset Index (ticker: MVGCFI)

Number of Components: 12

Base Date: 31 December 2020

Base Value: 100

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 33.86 billion in assets under management (as of 1 March 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About 3iQ Corp. www.3iq.ca

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (3iQ) is Canada's largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.5 billion in assets under management (as at February 28, 2022). 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX: QBTC, QBTC.U), and a public ether investment fund, The Ether Fund (TSX: QETH.UN, QETH.U). More recently, 3iQ launched the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF (TSX: BTCQ, BTCQ.U) and the 3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (TSX: ETHQ, ETHQ.U). 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. Follow 3iQ on Twitter @3iQ_corp or on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

About CryptoCompare https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is an FCA authorised and regulated global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,500+ coins and 250,000+currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare offers a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

