Pricefx, a global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Pricefx's acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables Pricefx to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.

"Today's market is highly volatile from supply chain issues, to pricing fluctuations, and inflationary pressures, nearly every company has had to quickly adjust their pricing strategy," said Joe Golemba, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partners at Pricefx. "We are excited to work with AWS to offer our award-winning price optimization and management solutions to customers. Since being accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, we have received immediate co-selling and product support to be able to provide differentiated value to AWS customers through dynamic pricing."

As an AWS Partner with an AWS Qualified Software offering, Pricefx provides an end-to-end cloud platform supporting the entire pricing journey, from setting optimal prices and managing the rebate process to optimizing an organization's pricing capabilities. It integrates instantly with current systems using pre-built connectors for rapid time-to-value. Pricefx and AWS serve customers across consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and retail industries.

More information about Pricefx's relationship with AWS can be found on the Pricefx website at www.pricefx.com/aws. To learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/partners/programs/isv-accelerate/.

