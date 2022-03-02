The first-of-its-kind Cloud Car ecosystem will bring software-defined vehicles to the cloud via a scalable, secure, and hardware agnostic platform

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the launch of its "Cloud Car" platform, which will be unveiled during the Engineering the Cloud Car Ecosystem panel at MWC Barcelona.

Wipro's Cloud Car platform will bring together its Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and engineering capabilities with a best-in-class partner ecosystem as well as consortiums. A first in the industry, the platform will deliver auto makers an integrated, cloud-native software solution-equipped with an end-to-end cybersecurity system-to help them innovate faster at a lower cost and keep software-defined vehicles (SDVs) digitally relevant for years.

"Today, most SDVs come with pre-set features that are difficult and time-consuming to upgrade, rendering them outdated as new technologies come to market," said Thomas Mueller, CTO, Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro Limited. "Our goal is to make it possible for automobile manufacturers to deliver vehicles that get better every day, so both they and generations of owners can drive better return on investments."

Wipro's Cloud Car platform will decouple previously integrated software and hardware, enabling manufacturers to validate and upgrade software at an unmatched digital scale. As a result, generations of owners will be able to customize their vehicles based on their unique and changing needs. Automobile manufacturers, on the other hand, will be able to address software failures via over-the-air updates, without having to resort to physical recalls. The 'always-on,' 'feature-on-demand' functionality will come with a robust cyber security and functional safety architecture and will help increase vehicles' residual value.

"By 2030, the vast majority of new vehicles will be SDVs," added Mueller. "These cars will connect in real-time with the world around them. They will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to constantly gather data, provide valuable information and, eventually, make autonomous decisions. Unlocking the true potential of SDVs will require moving them to the cloud. We are fast forwarding to that future by making the Cloud Car ecosystem available to every automotive company in the world today

The Cloud Car platform will also leverage a 'shadow mode' architecture, working passively in the background, gathering and consolidating data from sensors and cameras as well as the driver, which, over time, will help with the validation and safety of autonomous functionalities.

Wipro's Cloud Car ecosystem includes more than 40 partners, focusing on these key technologies:

Connectivity Cloud computing Silicon manufacturing Open-source software solutions Middleware and mechatronics Mobility

Wipro will be unveiling the Cloud Car platform during the Engineering the Cloud Car Ecosystem panel to held today at 17:00-18:00 CET at The MWC Broadcast Stage, Hall 4.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers' ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers' purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

