Jackman: JACKMAN ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackman, North America's leading brand reinvention specialists, announced today the appointment of Brian Ross to Chief Executive Officer. As part of a broader growth and succession plan, Brian takes over from Jackman's Founder, Joe Jackman, who after 15 years in the position moves to Executive Chair of the Board and an oversight and client advisory role.

Most recently the founding CEO of Precima, a Nielsen IQ company, Brian takes the helm of Jackman at a time of unprecedented market change and opportunity. "What began as a CEO-focused, end-to-end business transformation practice, Jackman has expanded to become a commercially-minded innovator with the deep-bench experience that senior leaders of all kinds rely on to help them figure out where to go and how to grow," said Joe Jackman. "I've known Brian for many years and have always respected his keen mind, determination, and humanity. He not only brings with him an extraordinary track record of delivering insight-led results for clients, Brian has this demonstrated ability to build high-performing teams with a positive culture. That's important to us. He has the respect of retail and CPG leaders around the world, and I couldn't be happier to see him lead the next chapter of our development at Jackman."

Working closely with Sandra Duff, President, and her team of strategic, creative and activation leaders and the entire multi-disciplinary team, Brian will be focused on client growth, offering development, international expansion, and productization, all areas of deep expertise. "I'm honored to be named CEO of Jackman," Ross said. "I have had the opportunity to see first-hand the unique approach that Jackman brings to deliver exceptional value in partnership with clients. I look forward to joining this incredible team toward the continued path of innovation, growth and customer-centric value creation."

Brian's career has spanned categories and countries. Prior to NielsenIQ/Precima, he spent several years in management positions across LoyaltyOne businesses, notably providing client management and analytics support for key partners of the AIR MILES Reward Program in Canada and retail partnerships globally. He founded Precima in 2007 to deliver the next-generation of customer-centric solutions and strategic consulting, industry-leading analytics, and software-as-a-service platform. From 2008 to 2022, Precima grew to become a global leader in retail, CPG and B2B strategy and analytics, with over 300 experts in the United States, Canada and Europe. Brian's passion is enabling clients to drive growth by putting the customer at the center of the business. Deeply experienced across grocery, pharmacy, department store, specialty retailing, financial services and consumer packaged goods, Brian shares his broad range of expertise and thought leadership in regular features in leading marketing publications and is a frequent speaker at industry events and forums.

Brian officially becomes a Reinventionist on March 28, 2022.

About Jackman

Jackman is North America's leading transformation company. From full-scale business reinventions to customer experience optimization and strategy refreshes, Jackman is expert at unlocking value through actionable human insight, strategy-led innovation, creative conceptualization and all-channel activation. Learn more at www.jackmanreinvents.com.