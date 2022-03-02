Future Market Insights: Phospholipids Market Projected to Increase at a Robust 7.6% CAGR, to Reach a Valuation of US$ 6,292.0 Mn in 2032, Says FMI

- A comprehensive analysis on the Phospholipids market by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Product Type, Application, Function and Region over the next 10-years.

DUBAI, UAE, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global phospholipids market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,037.1 Mn in 2022. Increasing application of phospholipids in the cosmetics sector due to rise in demand for natural phospholipids is expected to propel the sales at 7.6% CAGR, enabling the market reach a valuation of US$ 6,292.0 Mn in 2032.

Phospholipids Market Value (2021A) US$ 2,852.8 Mn Phospholipids Market Estimation (2022E) US$ 3,037.1 Mn Phospholipids Market Forecast (2032F) US$ 6,292.0 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 7.6% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021A) 36.2%

Rising demand for natural phospholipids to be used in natural cosmetics owing to the high inclination towards natural skin products, along with various health benefits offered by phospholipids in nutraceuticals and infant formulas, will continue pushing sales in the phospholipids market.

Request a sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14328

Abundant availability of raw materials such as sunflower, rapeseeds, milk, corn etc., and versatility of phospholipids in wide end use applications is contributing to the growth of the phospholipids market. Besides this, increasing frequency in new product launching from the key players, is expected to continue pushing sales of phospholipids.

As per FMI's regional analysis, US is anticipated to dominate the global phospholipids market. Growth can be attributed to consumer investments on personal care products especially in skin care products, and to presence of prominent manufacturers, forecasting a huge demand for the same in the coming years.

"Increasing demand for natural phospholipids and growth in the cosmetics industry, coupled with abundant raw material availability will create growth prospects for phospholipids market players through the projection period 2022-2032," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, natural phospholipids is expected to account for more than 63.7% of total phospholipids market share in 2022.

Sales of phospholipids applied in nutraceuticals is anticipated to hold about 43.7% of the total phospholipids market share in 2022.

The U.S. is anticipated to hold a dominant share of 80.2% of the North America phospholipids market in 2022.

phospholipids market in 2022. China will remain as a lucrative market, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 331.1 Mn in 2032.

will remain as a lucrative market, creating an incremental opportunity of in 2032. Germany is projected to account for 18.8% of the Europe phospholipids market share in 2032.

is projected to account for 18.8% of the phospholipids market share in 2032. China and Japan will hold 9.0% and 4.9% of the global phospholipids market share respectively in 2032.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14328

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global phospholipids market include Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Bunge Ltd., Cargill, Inc., Lecico GmbH, Lipoid GmbH, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Matreya, LLC, NOF CORPORATION, and others.

Leading players operating in the phospholipids market are engaging in strategic mergers and acquisitions, and are focusing on expansion of their production capacities. Apart from this, players are increasing investments in research and development to develop high quality phospholipids for different end use applications. For instance:

In 2017, Larodan AB hired synthesis chemists for research and development of new lipid products or phospholipids, and sales and marketing coordinators to strengthen their relationship with international customers of phospholipids.

In 2019 Avril Group manufacturer of oil and ingredient solutions acquired the Lecico GmbH to expand the business activities in Germany . By acquisition, the company aimed to enhance their product line and market coverage in the global level. As a result of acquisition Lecico GmbH launched two sunflower lecithin manufacturing plant in France and Romania .

Discover more about report analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Ask an Analyst- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14328

Phospholipids Markey by Category

By Product Type:

Natural

Soybean



Sunflower



Rapeseed



Egg



Others (Milk, Peanuts, etc.)

Synthetic

By Application:

Cosmetics

Skin Care



Hair Care

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

By Function:

Emulsifiers

Texturizers

Stabilizers

Binding Agents

Releasing Agents

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia and Pacific

and Pacific East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14328

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the Current Phospholipids Market Value?

At What Rate Did the Phospholipids Market Grow Between 2017 and 2021?

What Are The Key Trends Driving Phospholipids Sales?

What Will Be The Demand Outlook Of North America Phospholipids Market?

What Is The Current Share Of China In The Global Phospholipids Market?

Top Reports Related To Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Magnesium Sulphate Market: The global market of magnesium sulphate is currently valued at around US$ 610.2 Mn, and is anticipated to witness a year on year growth of 5.4% in 2022 reaching a value of US$ 643.3 Mn by 2022 end.

Petroleum Jelly Market: Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the market of petroleum jelly to witness a year over year growth of 3.8% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 463.8 Mn by the end of 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest?market research reports?and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and?syndicated market research reports?deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phospholipids-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/phospholipids-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg