Tego Cyber Inc. Awarded 'Top 10 Vegas Born Businesses' by MyVegas Magazine

CEO Shannon Wilkinson Awarded MyVegas Top 100 Women of The Year

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that it was nominated and has won the 'Top 10 Vegas Born Businesses' award by the readers of MyVegas Magazine and its CEO, Shannon Wilkinson, has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Women of the Year.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized with this award, which reflects the tremendous work of the entire team at Tego Cyber, whose efforts are helping position Tego as a leader in the field of cyber threat intelligence," said Shannon Wilkinson, co-founder and CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "These solutions are more important than ever as the United States and organizations globally face unprecedented cybersecurity threats. In particular, the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) uniquely integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, and proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. Our platform provides important context, including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats. Over the past year, we have significantly advanced the software, which now integrates with Splunk and Elastic Security, with near term plans to integrate with Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, Google Chronical and other SIEM platforms. We are extremely pleased with the positive feedback we have received from Fortune 500 companies to governments and other global organizations, who recognize the importance of proactively responding to and preventing attacks on critical digital infrastructure."

Every year MyVegas spotlights 100 women who are recognized leaders in their field and have made a positive impact to the Las Vegas community through their hard work and dedication.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized by my community with this award," continued Shannon Wilkinson. "It is greatly appreciated and very humbling. Cyber-attacks represent an unprecedented threat to our nation and the global community. We are working tirelessly to accelerate the commercial rollout of our TTIP, which we believe will play an invaluable role in defending governments, corporations and critical infrastructure worldwide."

About Shannon Wilkinson

Shannon is a graduate from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems. She earned her master's degree in Information Systems Management from the University of Phoenix. The first 12 years of her career were spent overseas, working for the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations building mission critical software platforms. In the fall of 2019, Shannon co-founded Tego Cyber Inc. with a mission to develop an innovative threat intelligence application designed to help macro enterprises effectively respond to the ever-changing cyber threat landscape. Shannon was selected as the 2018 Las Vegas Women in Technology - Cybersecurity, 2017 Las Vegas Women in Technology Entrepreneur as well as appeared in the MYVEGAS Magazine Top 100 Women of Las Vegas in 2017 and 2018. She has authored an Amazon Best Seller and is featured on several news sources as a cybersecurity expert.

About MYVEGAS Magazine

MYVEGAS Magazine is Las Vegas' official city magazine, designed and written by locals, for locals. MYVEGAS brings the most relevant content and trending news, both digitally and in print. A quarterly publication, each issue highlights special features, such as the Top 100 Doctors of the Year, the Top 100 Lawyers of the Year, and more. MYVEGAS avidly supports local businesses and their continued success, as they host special events, networking mixers, provide support to charities, offer special advertising packages, and much more. Check out MyVegasMag.com for more and subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (the "Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian threat intelligence application takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian application for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

