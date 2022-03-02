The "Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type (Air Assisted Transfer Mattress, Sliding Sheets, Lateral Transfer Accessories), By Usage (Reusable v/s Disposable), By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe patient lateral transfer devices market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period from 2022-2026.

The market showed promising growth in the historical years and the future growth is projected owing to the recent outbreak of coronavirus globally including Europe. In March 2020, the disease was announced to be a pandemic, and since then the patient count is rapidly increasing at an alarming rate which is driving the growth of the market in Europe.

Moreover, manual handling of the patients who are bed-ridden might cause musculoskeletal problems to the care givers along with implementing the governmental regulation against manual handling of the patients is driving the growth aspect of the Europe patient lateral transfer devices market in the next five years until 2026.

If the new market players can overcome the short-coming of the caregivers and provide training for proper operating and handling of these lateral transfer devices, the market would overcome the minor restraint that it is experiencing and that would further uplift the market in the upcoming five years.

Europe patient lateral transfer devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, usage, end user, competitive landscape, and country. Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into air assisted transfer mattress, sliding sheets, and lateral transfer accessories. Air assisted transfer mattress are anticipated to hold the largest share of the market owing to the increased demand for efficient and best facility for the patient transfer.

Moreover, these mattresses are more efficient as compared to the other product types in overcoming the persistent difficulties involved in transfer of patients who require special treatment because of the special physical conditions.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Europe BV, Arjo Med AB Ltd., Handicare AB, Etac AB, Samarit Medical AG, Prism Medical UK, Malvestio, Joh. Stiegelmeyer Co. GmbH, Antano Group SRL, among others.

The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Europe patient lateral transfer devices market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe patient lateral transfer devices market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast Europe patient lateral transfer devices market based on product type, usage, end user, competitive landscape, and country distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.

To identify drivers and challenges for Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 2026

Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type:

Air Assisted Transfer Mattress

Sliding Sheets

Lateral Transfer Accessories

Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Usage:

Reusable

Disposable

Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Europe Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Country:

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Sweden

Switzerland

Belgium

Denmark

Netherlands

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe patient lateral transfer devices market.

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Europe BV

Arjo Med AB Ltd.

Handicare AB

Etac AB

Samarit Medical AG

Prism Medical UK

Malvestio

Joh. Stiegelmeyer Co. GmbH

Antano Group srl

