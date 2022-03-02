DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of 2021 Annual Report

Publication of the Annual Report 2021

Further to the release of its results announcement yesterday morning, Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Company's Annual Report 2021 can be viewed on the Company's website - https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/ year/2022

In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

-- Annual Report and Accounts 2021?

A condensed set of the Company's financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the year and their impact on the financial statements were included in the Company's announcement. That information together with the information set out in the attached pdf which is extracted from the Annual Report constitute the requirements of Disclosure and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5 which is to be communicated via a Regulatory Information Service in unedited full text. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report. Page and note references in the attached pdf refer to page numbers in the Annual Report. To view the preliminary announcement, visit the Company's website: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news

