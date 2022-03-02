Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT Global jetzt in Convenience-Kette in Nevada!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2022 | 16:56
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kendra Conyers and Associates Launches An eCourse To Help Aspiring Real Estate Agents

FAYETTEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / Kendra Conyers and Associates has launched a 4-week Real Estate Pink Print e-course to help to aspire and new real estate agents who want to be successful realtors in the industry. The course includes weekly sales and marketing training videos, weekly mindset and abundance training videos, a downloadable 45-page workbook, and access to the private boss babe community.

The CEO of Kendra Conyers and Associates, Kendra Conyers, said that many new agents don't know how to get their first sale and get stuck at the outset of their careers. "Many new real estate agents get licensed, join a brokerage, and then they go blank about what to do next," she further added.

Kendra Conyers is confident that with the help of this course, new real estate agents will learn how to show up, generate qualified leads, close deals, branding strategies, and properly use social media to increase sales.

Boss Babe Pink Print eCourse includes, among other things, a step-by-step course workbook for new real estate agents to practice techniques, take notes and review course material at any time. The private boss babe community, to which course takers will have 24/7 access, is also part of the course for new estate agents who can participate in discussions or ask questions from realtors across the country.

The course is available to buy at $197 from this website: https://bossbabepinkprint.com/

About Kendra Conyers and Associates:

Kendra Conyers and Associates is a boutique real estate firm that provides clients with luxury experiences and elite services commissioned through Grace. The firm helps its clients to buy, sell and invest in land, residential, and commercial real estate. The firm operates from Fayetteville, NC to Raleigh, NC to Charlotte, NC. Kendra Conyers believes that they are separate from other firms because they believe that 'real estate is their pulpit' and that they are placed into the real estate for a purpose.

Kendra Conyers and Associates can be reached out via the following contact info:

Website: www.kendraconyers.com

Office: 2543 Ravenhill Dr, STE A Fayetteville, NC 28303

Contact:

Kendra Conyers
kendra@kendraconyers.com

SOURCE: Kendra Conyers and Associates



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691086/Kendra-Conyers-and-Associates-Launches-An-eCourse-To-Help-Aspiring-Real-Estate-Agents

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.