Some northern states added as much small-scale PV per capita as the top states in the Southwest, taking advantage of solar irradiance in northern states that's about 70% as high as that in the desert Southwest.From pv magazine USA Solar contractors built 5.4GW of small-scale PV installations across the US in 2021, a 1GW increase over 2020. More than half the added capacity came in the "ten sunniest states" in the Southwest and West. The US Energy Information Administration reported the data, and counts a PV installation smaller than 1MW as small-scale. Colorado added the most small-scale PV last ...

