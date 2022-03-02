$1M across three nonprofits will focus on immediate needs, hardships

Wells Fargo announced today $1 million in donations across three nonprofits to enable humanitarian aid for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, as well as support services for U.S. service members and their families across the globe.

"In times like this, it's important we come together to support those most impacted," said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. "We appreciate the nonprofits on the ground and hope our grants will enable them to accelerate getting humanitarian aid to those who require it most. At the same time, we want to support our nation's military, which is often called upon in times of need, and we will continue to provide essential services for service members and their families."

The funding is as follows:

American Red Cross , in coordination with the global Red Cross network including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) A global first responder, the Red Cross is distributing food, water, first aid supplies, medical supplies, clothing and other urgent support as well as providing temporary shelter to people affected by the crisis.

, in coordination with the global Red Cross network including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) A global first responder, the Red Cross is distributing food, water, first aid supplies, medical supplies, clothing and other urgent support as well as providing temporary shelter to people affected by the crisis. World Central Kitchen World Central Kitchen provides meals in times of crisis. Their team is currently serving tens of thousands of meals to Ukrainian families fleeing their homes as well as those who remain in country.

World Central Kitchen provides meals in times of crisis. Their team is currently serving tens of thousands of meals to Ukrainian families fleeing their homes as well as those who remain in country. USO The USO is rapidly responding with support for American service members in Eastern Europe with call centers, hygiene and meal kits, care packages, and other essentials. It also offers resources that provide care and comfort to U.S. service member families during this stressful time.

In addition, the company is making it easier for its employees to support these organizations through its internal employee giving system. Wells Fargo is also amplifying employee generosity to these organizations through its Community Care Grants program, allowing donations of up to $1,000 to qualify for additional grant dollars to further extend impact.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com Twitter: @WellsFargo.

*The American Red Cross name, emblem, and copyrighted materials are being used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion, or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.

News Release Category: WF-PESG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005746/en/

Contacts:

Kim Erlichson, 201-463-4243

Kim.Erlichson@wellsfargo.com