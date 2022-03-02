Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 2
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC
Dividend Announcement
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the fourth interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 of 1.75 pence per Ordinary Share. This fourth interim dividend will be paid on 31 March 2022 to members on the register at the close of business on 11 March 2022. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 10 March 2022.
2 March 2022
Enquiries:
Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90
Claire Long
James Smith
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de