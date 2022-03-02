Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.03.2022 | 17:40
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 2

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC

Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the fourth interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 of 1.75 pence per Ordinary Share. This fourth interim dividend will be paid on 31 March 2022 to members on the register at the close of business on 11 March 2022. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 10 March 2022.

2 March 2022

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long

James Smith

