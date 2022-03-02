Nearly 26,000 sq.m let since the start of 2022

At 96/104 avenue Charles de Gaulle in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Gecina (Paris:GFC) has signed a firm nine-year lease for around 3,800 sq.m with a leading European hairdressing group. This space is currently occupied and will be relet from July 1, 2022, the day after the current tenant's departure.

This transaction highlights Gecina's ability to anticipate its letting challenges and reflects the attractive positioning of this building, located on the major Paris-La Défense corridor. With a total of 10,560 sq.m, 96/104 has once again benefited from a new lease being signed before its current occupants are scheduled to leave.

At Horizons in Boulogne-Billancourt, where the building's top section floors 7 to 20 is currently being renovated, Gecina will welcome a major French group listed on the CAC 40 from September 30, 2022. The nine-year lease covers a total of over 3,000 sq.m. This new lease represents a first transaction before the delivery of the work that is underway.

Designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Horizons is currently benefiting from a renovation led by the architects Saguez Favretto, aimed at improving the comfort of its workspaces and the quality of life of its occupants thanks in particular to a range of services that has been completely rethought in order to ensure alignment with the standards required for YouFirst, Gecina's client-centric brand.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.1 billion euros at end-2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

