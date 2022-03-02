TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech Chairman & CEO Stephen J. Thomas III to Address The World Conference of Mayors Board

City leaders are expected to be in attendance while others will tune in virtually to hear how TPT is conducting technology transfer and availability to benefit communities across the nation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW" or the "Company") (OTCQB:TPTW) today announced its Chairman & CEO will be addressing The World Conference of Mayors Board of Directors and other public attendees on Friday, March 4th between 1 pm and 3 pm in Tuskegee, Alabama. The WCM meeting coincides with the Board Meeting of the Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance, Inc. which will hold its gathering at the same time. Mr. Thomas will be addressing the company's overall technology goals and how such availability and technology transfer can positively impact towns and cities across the nation and the globe.

The World Conference of Mayors, Inc. was founded in 1984 and serves as a non-profit, non-political worldwide conference of Mayors, former Mayors, and other elected and appointed local public figures. Its mission is to help provide access to a combination of technical assistance, professional governmental training, and dedication. Collectively, the Conference works to stimulate positive and constructive relations between mayors internationally based on interlocking interests and concerns.

"I am honored and proud to have been selected as a keynote speaker to address such an array of leaders from around the country and the world," said Stephen Thomas, Chairman & CEO of TPT Global Tech. "Our communications technologies, medical testing and reporting systems, and software, and other aspects and offerings of TPT align well with the needs and desires of this organization. I intend to provide an overview of our strategic offerings that I hope each and every attendee can see as a benefit to the communities they are connected to."

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc. based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT MedTech offers its QuikPASS and QuikLAB testing, check and verification systems for Covid-19 and other infectious diseases and is operating domestically and internationally. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media, and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cell phone services, Mobile phones Cell phone Accessories and Global Roaming Cell phones.

