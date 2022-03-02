SOHM, Inc. Expands Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. David Aguilar Ph.D., as its Expert Medical Advisor.

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2022 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announced today that Dr. David Aguilar, an experienced leader in CMC activities for pre-clinical and IND filings of allogeneic cell-based therapies, has signed on to serve on the Advisory Board as an Expert Medical Advisor.

"I am honored to welcome Dr. Aguilar to our advisory board", Mr. Baron Night, President and CEO of SOHM Inc. said. "Dr. Aguilar's expertise and years of experience in novel reagents and regenerative medicine will greatly benefit SOHM's current and future pipelines."

Dr. Aguilar has extensive research experience in areas focusing on pharmacology, molecular diagnostics, protein biochemistry, cell engineering, and genome editing. He received his executive leadership training at Stanford University and Co-founded Exeligen Scientific Inc. where he assisted in the development of novel reagents and intellectual property focused on the gene editing and cell engineering space. Dr. Aguilar established several regenerative medicine-focused manufacturing facilities in North America as a consultant.

Dr. Aguilar has a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the University of Arizona. He has a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of California in San Diego. He also has certifications including the Stanford Latino Entrepreneur Leadership Program (SLELPs) where he was awarded a Certificate in 2016. He has a certificate from the Stanford University School of Business executive leadership training program with a focus on principles of scaling excellence within an organization. Lastly, Dr. Aguilar has a certificate from the Intellectual Property and Licensing Workshop at the University of California San Diego awarded in 2016.

Dr. Aguilar commented, "It is my pleasure to join SOHM, Inc. I'm looking forward to supporting SOHM's commitment to excellence."

SOHM, Inc. looks forward to announcing additional appointments in the weeks ahead.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India as well as has strategic alliances with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.

