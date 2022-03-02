Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MMG) ("MMG" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Silver Junior Next to One of the World's Highest Grade Silver Deposits."

The report can be downloaded through Couloir Capital's research portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign in / Sign up".

Report Excerpt:

We expect that at the very least, MMG will continue with substantial drilling initiatives this year, which we believe is a major driver of potential valuation upside given it develops resource assets further and allows for potential advancement along the development cycle. Our discussions with management indicate that MMG is working on the thesis that East Keno contains the same vein structure running through West Keno, and that as such the East, Central and Western portions of the project together comprise a single giant mineralized system. Were this to be proven true, it would indicate the company's belief that Keno Silver is prospective for bulk-tonnage silver mineralization also be similarly true, which would be bullish for the company.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver and gold projects in underexplored, brownfields mining districts of North America. Their objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp 's operations, with nearly 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources.

About Couloir Capital

Couloir Capital Ltd. is a research and advisory firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital or affiliated companies hold shares or warrants in MMG.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115419