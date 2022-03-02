Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has launched Kash US Dollar accounts in the United States with connections to more than 11,000 US banks and credit unions, ushering in a new era for decentralized markets by providing customers with easy access to high yield stablecoin savings accounts.

The Kash USD product is now live and customers can connect their bank accounts to Kash and transfer unlimited USD to their account and exchange for US Dollar stablecoins which can be deposited into their savings accounts to earn more than 10% APY.

The Company's product release is currently open by invite only to customers on the waitlist, and will open in stages on a daily basis over the next weeks, with plans to fully open to the public by March 31 2022.

"The arrival of Kash in the United States marks the beginning of a new milestone for the Company and we're thrilled to bring these new capabilities to our customers," said John Eagleton, Kash CEO. "We are pushing the boundaries to deliver value to customers, leading a paradigm shift in financial markets, making it easier for customers to access decentralized markets and earn stable high yield on their savings."

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a digital bank based on blockchain technologies that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings accounts, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto on-ramps, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity investing, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in a growing number of markets globally.

The Kash platform is available on web and mobile at kash.io.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

