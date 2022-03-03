Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2022) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of units of its securities ("Units"). Pursuant to the Financing, the Company issued 5,049,285 Units at a price of $1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds totalling $5,049,285.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share"), and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $1.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of the Company, noted: "The financing was oversubscribed by mostly retail investors. We wish to thank our subscribers for the cooperation of those who did not get into this financing or were cut back on the amount that they subscribed for. Management is looking at alternatives to accommodate the significant appetite for this investment."

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid finder's fees of $120,000 and issued 120,000 non-transferable finder's warrants ("Finder Warrants") to qualified finders, in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policy. The Finder Warrants have the same terms as the Warrants forming part of the Units.

All securities issued under the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and a day from closing of the Financing.

The net proceeds of the Financing will be used for future exploration work and for general working capital purposes.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the William gold copper project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts Backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource sector professionals, including members of Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) on its Advisory Board. The Williams project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jeremy Yaseniuk

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Yaseniuk

CopAur Minerals Inc.

Telephone: 604-773-1467

Email: jeremyy@copaur.com

