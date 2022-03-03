Huobi Technology: Huobi Tech Officially Launches OTC Trading in Virtual Assets

HONG KONG, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Technology Holdings Limited ("Huobi Tech" or the "Company", stock code: 1611.HK) is pleased to announce the launch of its over-the-counter (OTC) trading service for virtual assets. With competitive prices, it aims to meet the market demand for block trade of digital assets.

Huobi Brokerage, a new business of Huobi Tech, provides compliant, safe, and institutional-grade brokerage services for institutions and high-net-worth clients. Its OTC trading service in virtual assets is now available to investors, offering fast, compliant and secure virtual asset block trading services while ensuring minimal impact on market liquidity. It also supports block trading among popular cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and fiat currencies. At present, the US dollar trading service has been launched, and fiat currencies such as euro, British pound, and Hong Kong dollar will be available in the near future. Some clients have been invited for trial operation for the OTC trading in virtual assets, and now the service is officially open to all eligible clients.

Compliance and price are the main considerations for clients in selecting a virtual asset service provider. Huobi Brokerage strives to offer its clients the best price in Asia with no transaction fees, real-time quotes and post-settlement flexibility. It implements hierarchical risk control measures with reference to the AML requirements under HK regulation, to ensure secure and compliant service delivery.

"After the launch of crypto-backed lending, Huobi Brokerage now offers the virtual asset OTC trading service that is low-price, convenient, compliant and secure, further enriching its line of business. Huobi Tech will continue to diversify its businesses in the future, with Huobi Brokerage as one of our key business sectors in tapping into digital asset financial services. We believe Huobi Brokerage business would grow with Huobi Tech's other virtual asset services for synergic development," says Simon Wu, CEO of Huobi Tech.

About Huobi Technology Holdings Limited

Huobi Technology Holdings Limited ("Huobi Tech", Stock Code: 1611.HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in November 2016. Actively developing the blockchain ecosystem and virtual asset ecosystem, Huobi Tech is committed to becoming the leading one-stop compliant virtual asset service platform. Huobi Tech currently offers data centre services, cloud-based services, SaaS, virtual asset management, custody, trust & custody, OTC brokerage, lending, trading platform and other related services.

At the same time, Huobi Tech is applying for virtual asset and finance-related licenses in major markets around the world. Up to now, Huobi Tech's subsidiaries have successfully obtained the approval to conduct Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, registered as a Trust Company in Hong Kong with the Trust or Company Service Provider License (Hong Kong) and the Retail Trust Company License (Nevada USA).