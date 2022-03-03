



TOKYO & MUMBAI, Mar 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. along with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in association with BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) have joined hands to launch the IRCTC BoB RuPay JCB Credit Card.The new co-branded credit card which was unveiled on 21st February 2022 focuses on offering many special features and benefits to travellers of the Indian railways, the largest rail network in Asia and the world's second largest under one management. Besides offering significant benefits on railway ticket bookings, users of this card will also get multiple benefits for shopping across other categories ranging from groceries to fuel. This card will also be usable across merchants and ATMs globally through the JCB network.Mr. Yoshiki Kaneko, President and COO, JCB International Co., Ltd. said, "We are delighted to partner with BFSL and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) through our esteemed network partner National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch this unique credit card product. Not only with the domestic benefits, but this card has many unique international privileges, including the access to the exclusive JCB in-city lounges across many key travel destinations globally. We are confident the cardmembers will have an excellent and rewarding experience of using this card."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. JCB Cards are accepted at tens of millions of merchants globally through its vast acceptance network. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en