SER announces the launch of Doxis Intelligent Content Automation, a revolutionary AI-powered platform to automate content understanding, which improves visibility, increases revenue opportunity and reduces risk.

AI-powered platform automates content understanding across SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft ecosystems

Extensible horizontal and vertical solution suites for purchase-to-pay automation, customer 360° more

Enhanced cloud and on-premises subscriptions provide built-in managed services, advanced monitoring and on-demand technology expertise

Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER, says, "Companies are increasingly reliant on an IT environment that uses a combination of best-of-breed systems from providers such as SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft. These systems were never designed to work together, which has, in turn, led to a lack of shared content awareness and teamwork in silos. This situation bears serious consequences most notably lost revenue, customer dissatisfaction and higher risks."

Bates continues: "Doxis Intelligent Content Automation addresses these challenges by connecting all systems, information and processes and adding AI-powered intelligence to provide a 360° content understanding. This translates into enhanced decision making, maximized revenue potential and minimized risk in a hybrid best-of-breed world. True to our role as a leading visionary and pioneer, SER has evolved classic ECM into next-generation Intelligent Content Automation."

Extensible solution suites integrated with business ecosystems

As part of the Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform, SER will offer extensible solution suites to solve challenges in common enterprise processes, such as purchase-to-pay, customer 360°, patient management and more to come.

The solution suites bring together various use case-based solutions and create synergies through combined intelligence. Doxis SmartBridges enable solutions to connect with multiple ecosystems, including Microsoft, SAP and Salesforce. The result: a unified view of information, automated cross-ecosystem processes and better insights.

The latest innovations through enhanced subscription bundles

The Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform will be available both on premises and in the cloud through a software subscription license. The platform's enhanced service bundles offer built-in managed services, advanced monitoring and on-demand personalized technical expertise.

Dr. Gregor Joeris, CTO of SER, comments, "In 2022, we are excited to present the Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform to our customers, which guarantees that they will always get direct access to the latest innovations from our brilliant team. We intend to build on our position as the technology leader in content services and take the industry and our customers to the next level."

