Das Instrument WDL DE000WNDL201 WINDELN.DE SE INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2022

Das Instrument FT5 US30283W3025 FTS INTL. INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2022

Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2022

Das Instrument 2SA CL0002409135 SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2022

