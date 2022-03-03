No. 1 worldwide for its sustainable development strategy in 2021 GRESB ranking

100% collection rate

Acquisition of an asset with high value-creation potential

Green loan signed for €525 million

Portfolio value up 7.7%

EPRA NTA stable at €49.0 per share

Dividend payout of €1.25 per share

Jérôme Anselme, Chief Executive Officer of Vitura, commented: "Despite the ongoing global pandemic and uncertain environment, 2021 was a very active year for Vitura, with the acquisition of our second Parisian real estate asset, solid rental transactions and the success of our CSR strategy rewarded by the GRESB and marked by the signature of a €525 million green loan. Driven by the new Vitura identity, we are reimagining sustainable, flexible office spaces of the future that will continue to meet the high expectations of our users. We are confident that 2022 will be another very dynamic year for our teams, with plans to carry out extensive work on our properties in order to improve the quality of our assets and create long-term value for our shareholders."

A new identity that reflects Vitura's asset management strategy

In 2021, shareholders approved Vitura's new identity, a name that conveys the notions of vitality, agility, and sustainability the values that guide the Company on a daily basis. The accompanying brand vision, "Workplaces for People. By people."emphasizes the trust-based partnerships Vitura forges with its stakeholders, who share its goal of long-term value creation.

This goal was illustrated throughout the year, in particular with the acquisition of the Office Kennedy property, an iconic 10,000-sq.m asset with strong value creation potential. Adjacent to the Passy Kennedy building acquired in 2018, it gives the Company the opportunity to offer modern amenities and connected spaces redesigned as living areas where lessees can meet and interact.

Strong letting activity

In 2021, leases were signed, extended or renewed on 26,500 sq.m, i.e., 15% of the portfolio's total surface area. Thanks to these lettings, the average remaining lease term was unchanged at 4.9 years and rental income remained stable over the period, totalling 63.3 million in 2021. This amount takes into account termination indemnities paid by lessees, covering the rental income due under their lease. Excluding termination indemnities, rental income amounted to €55.4 million, compared with €63.0 million in 2020.

The momentum has continued into 2022, with leases signed on 16,000 sq.m since September 30, 2021 (of which 9,000 sq.m in early 2022). In particular, the Arcs de Seine building will welcome two new tenants: the Idex group, a leader in the local and renewable energy market, and BaByliss, a subsidiary of the Conair group. Existing tenant Huawei, a world leader in telecoms currently accounting for 7.5% of the portfolio's surface area, has chosen to extend the non-cancellable term of its lease to 2026.

Vitura's portfolio occupancy rate stood at 78.5% at December 31, 2021, with the Office Kennedy building fully let, and 77.3% on a like-for-like basis, compared with 90.1% at December 31, 2020. This decrease is mainly attributable to Canal+'s departure from the Arcs de Seine building, Vinci's departure from the Hanami campus and Crédit Foncier de France's partial departure from Rives de Bercy. Crédit Foncier de France will continue to occupy half the surface area of Rives de Bercy until December 31, 2022, having extended its lease for an additional year. Potential tenants have already expressed an interest in the vacant units, which are either recently renovated or currently undergoing redevelopment, reflecting the properties' attractiveness and the portfolio's solid fundamentals.

Vitura places the continuous improvement of its assets at the heart of its asset management strategy. Following the repositioning of the Europlaza tower, the Arcs de Seine building's entrance hall has been completely redesigned to provide trendy new spaces where tenants can meet and interact.

The estimated value (excluding transfer duties) of Vitura's assets stood at €1,560 million at December 31, 2021, up 7.7% as reported and 0.6% like for like from €1,448 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting the portfolio's resilience.

EPRA "topped-up" NIY stood at 4.0% at December 31, 2021.

Solid financial fundamentals

Vitura's EPRA earnings totaled €38.7 million for 2021 and €39.0 million like for like, down €3.4 million as reported. This decrease was mainly attributable to refinancing costs and the impact of the temporary vacancy of certain units.

Recurring cash flow, supported by the financial strength of our tenants who have paid 100% of their rent, stood at €45.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared with €46.6 million in 2020.

IFRS net attributable income rose sharply, coming in at €36.9 million in 2021, compared with €16.1 million in 2020. The increase mainly results from an increase in property values in 2021, after a decrease in 2020.

EPRA NTA stood at €824.1 million at December 31, 2021, up from €779.3 million one year earlier. The increase reflects growth in IFRS consolidated net income (positive €35.6 million impact), the dividend payout (negative €31.8 million impact) and capital increase carried out in October 2021 (positive €33.4 million). At December 31, 2021, EPRA NTA stood at €49.0 per share.

The Group's IFRS consolidated net debt stood at €830 million at December 31, 2021, up €62 million compared to the previous year. This change is mainly due to €66 million in financing taken out for the acquisition of the Office Kennedy building. A €525 million sustainable refinancing agreement was also signed in November 2021 extending the maturity of the Group's debt and strengthening its financial structure. The loan-to-value ratio remains stable at 53.2%, with an average maturity of nearly 4 years, and an average interest rate of 1.6%.

Strong commitment to sustainable development

Vitura has always been firmly committed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

This year, Vitura stood out once again for its high quality sustainable development approach, which was recognized by renowned ESG organizations. In 2021, the Company was named Global Sector Leader in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category, with a score of 96/100, up two points versus last year's ranking.

More recently, Vitura's commitment to the energy transition was illustrated by its decision to connect its Hanami campus to the geothermal energy network currently under construction and set to go live from 2023. Hanami will then be able to provide its tenants with competitive renewable energy while at the same time eliminating 430 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Vitura has also decided to officially demonstrate its commitment to the environment by gaining AFNOR (the French International Organization for Standardization member body) certification for its property business' environmental management system under ISO 14001.

2022 distribution: €1.25 per share

At the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, on May 18, 2022, Vitura will propose a dividend of 1.25 euro per share. This dividend will enable the Company to continue its continuous improvement process by maintaining a high level of investment in its assets.

Key figures

In millions (as reported) 2021 2020 Change Rental income (IFRS) 55.4 63.0 -12.2% Adjusted rental income(1) 63.3 63.0 0% EPRA earnings 38.7 42.1 -8.0% Portfolio (excl. transfer duties) 1560 1448 +7.7% Occupancy rate 78.5% 90.1% -11.6 pts LTV ratio 53.2% 53.0% +0.2 pts EPRA NTA (in €) 49.0 49.0 0%

(1) Taking into account termination indemnities paid by lessees covering the rental income due under their lease, rental income came to €63.3 million in 2021.

Vitura's Board of Directors met on March 2, 2022 to approve the 2021 audited consolidated financial statements for issue. The annual results presentation can be viewed on the Company's website: www.vitura.fr

Investor Calendar

May 18, 2022: General Shareholders' Meeting

- May 19, 2022: First-quarter 2022 revenue

- May 25, 2022: Dividend payment date

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura is a listed real estate company ("SIIC") that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,560 million at December 31, 2021 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named the number one Global Sector Leader in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €'559 million at March 2, 2022.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data 2021 2020 12 months 12 months Rental income 55,362 63,032 Income from other services 29,558 21,845 Building-related costs (21,249) (21,552) Net rental income 63,671 63,324 Sale of building 0 0 Administrative costs (18,204) (8,983) Other operating expenses 40 (61) Other operating income 0 600 Increase in fair value of < 24,694 29,129 Decrease in fair value of investment property (23,346) (55,103) Total change in fair value of investment property 1,348 (25,974) Net operating income 46 855 28 906 Financial income 5,487 230 Financial expenses (15,409) (13,042) Net financial expense (9,922) (12,812) Corporate income tax 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 36,932 16,094 of which attributable to owners of the Company 36,932 16,094 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 Other comprehensive income 0 0 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 36,932 16,094 of which attributable to owners of the Company 36,932 16,094 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 2.29 1.00 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 2.21 0.97

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 17 25 Investment property 1,559,790 1,448,170 Non-current loans and receivables 14,741 17,780 Financial instruments 5,330 8 Total non-current assets 1,579,878 1,465,983 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 11,634 11,474 Other operating receivables 14,032 11,459 Prepaid expenses 432 366 Total receivables 26,098 23,299 Cash and cash equivalents 57,480 62,836 Total cash and cash equivalents 57,480 62,836 Total current assets 83,578 86,135 TOTAL ASSETS 1,663,456 1,552,118 Shareholders' equity Share capital 64,000 60,444 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 71,445 74,206 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 600,558 583,574 Net attributable income 36,932 16,094 Total shareholders' equity 772,935 734,318 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 727,855 671,322 Other non-current borrowings and debt 9,429 8,585 Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 Financial instruments 0 658 Total non-current liabilities 737,284 680,565 Current liabilities Current borrowings 96,205 96,821 Financial Instruments 453 0 Trade accounts payable 22,319 10,056 Corporate income tax liability 0 0 Other operating liabilities 15,459 8,916 Prepaid revenue 18,801 21,442 Total current liabilities 153,237 137,235 Total liabilities 890,521 817,800 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,663,456 1,552,118

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 36,932 16,094 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property (1,348) 25,974 Restatement of depreciation and amortization 0 0 Indemnity received from lessees for the replacement of components 0 0 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 9 13 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) (5,527) 2 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 1,393 2,265 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 Penalty interest 0 0 Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 31,459 44,347 Other changes in working capital requirements 9,440 (1,708) Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirements 9,440 (1,708) Net cash flows from operating activities 40,899 42,639 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of fixed assets (110,272) (10,224) Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers 6,965 650 Net cash flows used in investing activities (103,307) (9,573) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 34,526 0 Capital increase transaction costs (659) 0 Change in bank debt 62,615 (1,500) Issue of financial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 Refinancing/financing transaction costs (7,378) (102) Net increase in liability in respect of refinancing 0 0 Purchases of hedging instruments 0 0 Net increase in current borrowings (713) 38 Net decrease in current borrowings 0 0 Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 844 (1,502) Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares (411) (124) Dividends paid (31,770) (11,919) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 57,053 15,110) Change in cash and cash equivalents (5,355) 17,956 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 62,836 44,880 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 57,480 62,836 There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

French GAAP Income Statement

In euros Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 12 months 12 months Sales of services 299,500 248,600 NET REVENUE 299,500 248,600 Reversal of depreciation and amortization charges, impairment and expense transfers 0 0 Other revenue 37,713 33,083 Total operating revenue 337,213 281,683 Purchases of raw materials and other supplies 0 0 Other purchases and external charges 2,475,567 1,602,280 Taxes, duties and other levies 50,333 36,536 Wages and salaries 408,558 254,999 Social security charges 194,170 163,553 Fixed assets: depreciation and amortization 8,536 3,435 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 Other expenses 195,203 200,131 Total operating expenses 3,332,368 2,260,934 OPERATING LOSS (2,995,155) (1,979,251) Financial income from controlled entities 5,639,541 802,677 Other interest income 3,287 0 Foreign exchange gains 0 0 Total financial income 5,642,828 802,677 Interest and charges on bank borrowings 944 634 Depreciation, amortization, provisions for impairment and other provisions 55,782 0 Foreign exchange losses 0 0 Total financial expenses 56,726 634 NET FINANCIAL INCOME 5,586,102 802,042 RECURRING LOSS BEFORE TAX 2,590,947 (1,177,208) Non-recurring income on capital transactions 56,974 6,619 Reversal of impairment, provisions and non-recurring expense transfers 0 0 Total non-recurring income 56,974 6,619 Non-recurring expenses on management transactions 0 0 Non-recurring expenses on capital transactions 21,001 98,759 Total non-recurring expenses 21,001 98,759 NET NON-RECURRING INCOME (LOSS) 35,973 (92,140) Corporate income tax 0 0 TOTAL INCOME 6,037,015 1,090,979 TOTAL EXPENSES 3,410,096 2,360,327 NET INCOME (LOSS) 2,626,920 (1,269,348)

French GAAP Balance Sheet

In euros ASSETS Gross amount Depr., amort. & prov. Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Property, plant and equipment Other property, plant and equipment 34,218 (17,676) 16,542 25,078 Financial fixed assets Receivables from controlled entities 194,448,994 194,448,994 201,434,031 Loans Other financial fixed assets 1,236,047 55,782 1,180,265 748,879 FIXED ASSETS 195,719,259 (73,459) 195,645,800 202,207,988 Receivables Trade accounts receivable 393,639 393,639 298,320 Other receivables 91,477,562 91,477,562 63,242,363 Cash and cash equivalents 1,210,697 1,210,697 21,628,362 Short-term investment securities 9,000,000 9,000,000 CURRENT ASSETS 102,081,898 102,081,898 85,169,045 Prepaid expenses 48,380 48,380 26,587 TOTAL ASSETS 297,849,537 (73,459) 297,776,078 287,403,620 In euros EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Capital Share capital (including paid-up capital: 66,862,500) 64,000,026 60,444,472 Additional paid-in capital 66,212,886 67,055,023 Revaluation reserve 152,341,864 152,341,864 Reserves Legal reserve 6,694,261 7,953,220 Other reserves Earnings Retained earnings 43,010 10,389 Net income (loss) for the year 2,626,920 (1,269,348) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 291,918,966 286,535,620 OTHER EQUITY Loss provisions CONTINGENCY AND LOSS PROVISIONS Borrowings Miscellaneous borrowings and debt 4,711,000 0 Trade accounts payable and other liabilities Trade accounts payable 732,328 541,635 Tax and social liabilities 413,784 325,306 Amounts owed to fixed asset suppliers Other debts 1,059 LIABILITIES 5,857,112 868,000 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 297,776,078 287,403,620

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Vitura recurring cash flow APM In thousands of euros 2021 2020 Net income under IFRS 36,932 16,094 Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property (1,348) 25,974 Other restatements of changes in fair value (5,527) 2 Restatement of other fees (1) 8,648 0 EPRA earnings 38,706 42,070 Restatement of deferred lease incentives (IAS 17) 5,644 2,373 Restatement of deferred finance costs 1,312 2,163 Recurring cash flow 45,662 46,606 (1) Non-recurring fees due under the Asset Management Agreement. EPRA NTA APM In thousands of euros 2021 2020 Shareholders' equity under IFRS 772,935 734,318 Portion of rent-free periods (1) (21,973) (26,241) Elimination of fair value of share subscription warrants 453 502 Fair value of diluted NAV 751,416 708,579 Transfer duties (2) 75,494 70,228 Fair value of financial instruments (2,850) 541 EPRA NTA 824,059 779,347 EPRA NTA per share 49.0 49.0 (1) Lease incentives recorded in assets in the IFRS consolidated financial statements under "Non-current loans and receivables" and "Other operating receivables". (2) Transfer duties of 5% applied to the net assets of the subsidiaries holding the properties to allow for the sale of the shares in these entities. 2020 EPRA NTA has been adjusted accordingly. IAP Taux de rendement EPRA In millions of euros 2021 2020 Gross up completed property portfolio evaluation (B) 1,691,709 1,556,783 Net value of investment property 1,559,787 1,448,170 Expenses and transfer duties 131,922 108,613 Annualized net rents (A) 62,683 64,099 EPRA NIY (A)/(B) 3.7% 4.1% Add: notional rent expiration of rent free periods or other lease incentives (C) 5,195 8,312 EPRA "topped-up" NIY" [(A)+(C)]/(B) 4.0% 4.7% LTV ratio APM In millions of euros 2021 2020 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) (1) 830 768 Fair value of investment property (excl. transfer duties) 1,560 1,448 LTV ratio (%) 53.2% 53.0% (1) Consolidated gross debt at December 31, 2021 recorded in the statutory financial statements.

Occupancy rate APM

The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.

