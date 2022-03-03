Tectonic Gold Plc - Research and Development Cash Refund

3 March 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CASH REFUND

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold ("IRGS") exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce the successful renewal of 100% owned Signature Gold's Australian Federal Government Research and Development Tax Incentive Scheme participation for the 2020/21 tax year.

Highlights:

Tectonic successful in renewal of R&D status for IRGS research program

$289,019 cash rebate received from Australian Tax Office

$289,019 cash rebate received from Australian Tax Office

Over $3m received under this program in co-funding for IRGS research since inception

received under this program in co-funding for IRGS research since inception All testing and evaluation work at Specimen Hill for the second half 2021 campaign and current work will be claimed in the 2022 tax year

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

Refer to Company website for JORC Table 1 disclosure.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

The R&D program at Signature Gold has been running since 2014 and has become a key factor in the company's Intrusive Related Gold System exploration success in Australia. We are very grateful for the on-going financial partnership with the Australian Federal Government, which has contributed over $3 million in non-dilutive funding, in partnership with Tectonic shareholders, to drive this exciting research initiative on our Queensland copper/gold projects.

Qualified Persons:

Mr Jonathan Robbeson - BSc (Hons1), MEconGeol, MMinEng, (CP Geo) is a full time employee Signature Gold Limited and is a registered Chartered Professional (Geology) with the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM - 304542). Mr Robbeson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the Note for Mining Oil & Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange and the 2012 Edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Robbeson consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

