Delhi-based PV manufacturer Bluebird Solar has added a new fully automatic manufacturing line equipped with the latest mono-PERC, half-cut multi-busbar cell technology.From pv magazine India India's Bluebird Solar has reached module production capacity of 300MW in India. It has added a fully automatic manufacturing line equipped with the latest mono-PERC, half-cut multi-busbar cells technology to produce modules with outputs of up to 660Wp. Equipment suppliers for the new line included China's Gaorun, Wuxi LEAD, Shanghai Hi-Show Photovoltaic Science and Technology (HSPV), and ASICPY. Cliantech ...

