DJ Sygnum Bank tokenizes pieces of football world championship history signed by Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho & Zinédine Zidane

Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Product Launch Sygnum Bank tokenizes pieces of football world championship history signed by Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho & Zinédine Zidane 2022-03-03 / 09:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Sygnum Bank tokenizes pieces of football world championship history signed by Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho & Zinédine Zidane

Zurich, 3^rd March 2022 - Sygnum Bank and Victory Works will tokenize a portfolio of football world championship-themed sculptures by renowned Swiss artist David Pflugi. The artworks carry the signatures of teams from three finals, including those by established and emerging football legends such as Zinédine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Fernando Torres, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappé.

- Victory Works will issue 6,000 Art Security Tokens (ASTs) with an initial total value of CHF 6 million that will be exclusively available to Sygnum clients from April 2022

- The signatures of finalists from both teams, watched in action by hundreds of millions of fans in world championship finals, are considered genuine, high value pieces of global sporting history

- The artworks are planned to be sold by auction at the end of the two to three-year investment horizon, with each token holder receiving their pro rata share of proceeds David Pflugi is a renowned Swiss sculptor and painter who creates innovative artworks which surprise the viewer by presenting different images and contrasting themes when approached from opposing directions. Pflugi's Victory Works sculptures were created in honour of three football world championships; 2010, 2014 and 2018, and carry the personal signatures of all finalists and coaches of the winning and runner-up teams, including established and emerging football legends as Oliver Kahn, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Ronaldinho, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Fernando Torres, Zinédine Zidane, and many others.

The football world championship, incorporating teams from 32 nations, is comparable only to the Olympics in terms of global viewership and sporting prestige. According to FIFA, the 2018 World Cup was viewed by 3.6 billion football fans, over half the world's population, with over 1.1 billion tuning in for the final between France and Croatia^[1]. These collections of finalist signatures are regarded as unique and high-value pieces of global sporting history worth preserving and celebrating.

Victory Works will issue 6,000 Art Security Tokens (ASTs), fully recognised under the new Swiss DLT legislation, via Sygnum's tokenization platform Desygnate with a total value of CHF 6 million. The first tranche of these tokens will be available from April 2022 for subscription exclusively to Sygnum's professional and institutional clients on SygnEx, Sygnum's secondary market trading platform.

The portfolio of three sculptures is planned to be sold through an auction at the end of the investment horizon of two to three years. All token holders will receive a share of the proceeds in accordance with the number of tokens that they own. Victory Works plans to retain approximately half of these ASTs and will donate 20 percent of its proceeds to charities supporting children in developing countries.

David Pflugi, creator of the Victory Works collection: "It is my goal to inspire those viewing my art to explore new perspectives through movement. Likewise, I believe the tokenization movement will bring to the world a new perspective of art ownership and investment, opening up access to this market to a broader set of investors." Fatmire Bekiri, Sygnum Bank's Head of Tokenization: "David's unique style of art has garnered him international attention, and the Victory Works collection has become part of football world championship legacy. Creating unique END David Pflugi Victory Works signing - Argentinian finalists 2014 Tokenized Work - A Drop of Water About Sygnum

Sygnum is the world's first digital asset bank, and a digital asset specialist with global reach. With Sygnum Bank AG's Swiss banking licence, as well as Sygnum Pte Ltd's capital markets services (CMS) licence in Singapore, Sygnum empowers institutional and private qualified investors, corporates, banks, and other financial institutions to invest in the digital asset economy with complete trust. Sygnum operates an independently controlled, scalable, and future-proof regulated banking platform. Our interdisciplinary team of banking, investment, and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) experts is shaping the development of a trusted digital asset ecosystem. The company is founded on Swiss and Singapore heritage and operates globally. To learn more about Sygnum, please visit www.sygnum.com.

Media Contact: Corporate Contact: Philippe Blangey Stefanie Riedel T: +41 79 785 46 32 T: +41 58 508 20 18 E: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch E: stefanie.riedel@sygnum.com Sygnum Bank AG Uetlibergstrasse 134a 8045 Zurich Switzerland

Through the union of sculpture and painting, David Pflugi creates three-dimensional objects, which he then adorns with two-dimensional images. Each of these, however, can only be discovered when the work is seen from a specific perspective. The sole creator of the "Victory Works" is David Pflugi. This astounding story, which he began more than 20 years ago, will also be carried on into the future: Further works of art for the upcoming football world cups are currently being created. https://www.thevictoryworks.com Corporate Contact: Timothy Fielding T: +41 79 668 90 84 E: tim.fielding@davidpflugi.com Victory Works AG Dorfstrasse 10 6276 Hohenrain Switzerland

Disclaimer: This document was prepared by Sygnum Bank AG. This document may contain forward looking statements and may be subject to change. The opinions expressed herein are those of Sygnum Bank AG, its affiliates, and partners at the time of writing. The document is for informational purposes only and contains general material. It is for use by the recipient only. It does not constitute any advice or recommendation, an offer or invitation by or on behalf of Sygnum Bank AG to purchase or sell assets or securities. It is not intended to be used as a general guide to investing and should be used for informational purposes only. When making an investment decision, you should either conduct your own research and analysis or seek advice from an expert to make a calculated decision. The information and analyses contained in this document have been compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, Sygnum Bank AG makes no representation as to its reliability or completeness and disclaims all liability for losses arising from the use of this information. ^[1] https://www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/2018russia/media-releases/ more-than-half-the-world-watched-record-breaking-2018-world-cup

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1292899 2022-03-03

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=5219884c141178e88ebe2701e9c9df77

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=d6f187fa9d8531264d7ae07bfef86d65

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e7361fe50ad1a14289766ccc3154d199

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)