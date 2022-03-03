Sumitomo, Sunseap and Shikoku Electric are partnering to offer bilateral PPAs to big power consumers in Japan. The consortium will operate through a dedicated joint venture and will offer three different PPA options.Japanese electrical equipment supplier and industrial conglomerate Sumitomo Corporation is partnering with Japanese utility Shikoku Electric Power and Singapore-based solar developer Sunseap on developing solar power projects under power purchase agreements in Japan. Through the joint venture Sun Trinity LLC, the three companies will seek to bring solar power to big electricity consumers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...