The US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has made a third semi-exclusive commercial license for vanadium redox flow battery technologies, in order to help bring the technology to market.Flow batteries, a compelling alternative to lithium-ion stationary storage, boast longer lifespans and almost zero capacity degradation, as well as no limitations on depth of discharge. While not suitable for electric vehicles and consumer electronics, the chemistry has nonetheless lured venture capital investment and R&D to focus on vanadium-flow batteries, the most established redox ...

