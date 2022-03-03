EDF Renewables UK chooses IFS Cloud to power ambitious growth plans

LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that EDF Renewables UK and Ireland, the leading renewable energy company, has chosen the IFS Cloud platform to deliver Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) to support their ambitious growth plans.

EDF Renewables UK and Ireland is a joint venture between EDF Renewables Group (EDF's global renewable business) and EDF Energy (EDF's UK generation business) and specialises in wind, solar and battery technology. To support their plans to increase total green energy output produced by their onshore and offshore operations, EDF Renewables UK launched the project in 2021.

During the engagement with IFS, the teams on both sides developed mutual trust and a joint vision of the optimal way to achieve the project's goals and objectives. EDF Renewables UK and Ireland chose IFS Cloud due to its clear operational and commercial advantages. IFS provides a future-proof solution built around a concept of composable enterprise, which gives EDF Renewables UK and Ireland the operational flexibility and business agility that is critical for innovative businesses with a high growth rate.

IFS will power the company's Enterprise Asset Management, including Operation & Maintenance, Work Order Management, Contract Management and Mobile Workforce Management - a key aspect for the energy company that puts their employees at the heart of their business. As IFS Cloud is a single platform with a single data model supported by key value drivers such as Asset Performance Management, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile work execution and live dashboards and KPIs, the company will be able to provide end-to-end visibility across multiple organisational structures and business units. IFS Cloud will be deployed to 380 full users, with 90 mobile technicians.

"We are proud to be able to power EDF Renewables UK and Ireland in supporting a vision for the growth of clean energy," says Alan Laing, Managing Director UK&I, at IFS. "IFS Cloud was designed to offer companies with a high growth rate an uncomplicated path towards becoming more data-driven, improve innovation, and, ultimately, deliver a better Moment of Service to their customers. We couldn't be more excited to partner with EDF Renewables UK and Ireland on this mission."

Piero Maggio, Director of Asset Operations EDF Renewables UK & Ireland, also expressed his excitement to be partnering with IFS.

"Delivering IFS Cloud forms a key part of our future growth strategy. The new platform will allow us to scale our business more efficiently and consistently, whilst also capturing the richer management information needed to drive continuous improvement and inform key decision-making. Using IFS Cloud will enable us to optimise the quality and utilisation of our assets, as well as create shareholder value through improved information flows. I couldn't be more pleased to be working with IFS."

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts information:

MEA& APJ: Adam Gillbe

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

USA: Mairi Drysdale

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

Europe: Marie-Christin Hansen

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 755 306 1878

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/edf-renewables-uk-chooses-ifs-cloud--to-power-ambitious-growth-plans,c3516071

The following files are available for download: