PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK announces a change in the ownership structure of its stock 03-March-2022 / 10:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that on 3 March 2022 MMK received a notice of a change in its shareholder structure. The corresponding transaction was completed on 28 February 2022, about which the participants in the MMK announces transaction and the Group provided all necessary notifications to the regulatory authorities. a change in the As a result of the transaction, 79.76% of the shares of PJSC MMK owned by Mintha Holding Limited ownership (hereinafter referred to as the "Seller") became the property of ALTAIR, LLC (Magnitogorsk, Russian structure of Federation, hereinafter referred to as the "Buyer"). The ultimate beneficiary of both companies is its stock Victor Rashnikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC MMK. 3 march 2022 The Company recalls that, as of 3 March 2022, MMK's free float is 20.24%. Magnitogorsk, MMK emphasises that the restructuring was carried out within the framework of one group of entities. Russia Victor Rashnikov, as the sole participant of the Buyer (ALTAIR, LLC), remains the sole beneficiary of the MMK stock in question. The Group notes that this transaction was carried out as part of a previously planned change in the ownership structure of MMK shares by moving from the jurisdiction of Cyprus to that of Russia. The decision to restructure was taken in view of the fact that Cyprus has become less attractive in terms of owning and managing Russian investments, as well as in order to use the advantages created in Russia in terms of corporate regulation and the legal and investment rules existing in the Russian Federation that apply to Russian legal entities and private individuals. During the aforesaid transaction, the actual circumstances that arose last week in financial and stock markets were also taken into consideration. About MMK MMK is a Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln Subscribe to our official MMK tonnes of crude steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK news. boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 2021. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's and S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 Veronika Kryachko +7 (915) 380-62-66 Financial calendar kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 13 April Q1 2022 Trading Update ESG DEPARTMENT 19 April Q1 2022 IFRS financials Yaroslava Vrubel vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

