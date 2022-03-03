Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica's mouth spray to be launched in Mexico

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymatica and Sanofi Consumer Health Care, part of the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi, have expanded their current agreement for marketing, distribution, and sales of Enzymatica's mouth spray against the common cold to include Mexico. The first order has been placed, and the mouth spray will be available in pharmacies and retail outlets in Mexico this summer, marketed under one of Sanofi's own brands. The expansion to Mexico increases the market for the collaboration by an additional 130 million consumers, with Enzymatica's mouth spray for the first time being sold across the Atlantic Ocean.

Enzymatica and Sanofi started their cooperation in October 2020 and has since launched the mouth spray with patented barrier technology in France and Italy under Sanofi's own brands. With the agreement now being expanded to include Mexico, the size of the markets included in the agreement doubles from approx. 130 million to approx. 260 million consumers.

"We are excited to expand the agreement with Sanofi, which is one of the leading companies in the world within the field of consumer health care, including the cold/flu category. Entering the Mexican market is a milestone for Enzymatica, as this will be the first time our products are being sold across the Atlantic Ocean. Through our long-term partnerships, we now reach consumers on four continents," said Claus Egstrand, CEO of Enzymatica.

The product will be sold under one of Sanofi's own brands in Mexico, where Sanofi is the market leader within several consumer health care categories. The regulatory approval as a medical device by Cofepris (Mexican health authority) took only four months from application to final approval.

"This shows that we have solid scientific and regulatory documentation to support our health claims, allowing for smooth approval processes and fast market entries. We expect to launch our mouth spray on several new markets in 2022 and 2023," said Claus Egstrand.

