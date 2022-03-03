Fintech Digital Solutions Ltd.: FintechCashier announces global partnership with HWG Cash, owned by Malaysian giant, HWGG Capital

LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Payment solution innovator, Fintech Digital Solutions Ltd., continues its expansion of the FintechCashier brand across the globe with the announcement of another partnership, this time in Malaysia with HWG Cash, a leading finance application developed by giant, HWGG Capital P.L.C., a licensed company under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this very important partnership with such a powerhouse as HWGG Capital and their HWG Cash banking application. This is a vital step in our mission to revolutionise money transfers and payments with one integrated payment solution ecosystem for our clients across the world, that is highly secure, agile, innovative and fully compliant," comments Shalom Dodoun, Founder & Director of Fintech Digital Solutions.

HWG Cash is a new world banking solution guarantees global transactions in seconds and not days as before, as well as sending Swift globally, has the most competitive FX rates, automated mass payouts and is crypto friendly. All of this at a fraction of the cost, which means B2B will never be the same ever again.

Nations like Malaysia aim to lead the world in digital adoption and digital entrepreneurship, which makes this partnership very significant. "It is key that everyone adopts digital technology and takes advantage of technologies such as blockchain and various ways to implement it in both small and large-scale businesses," said Malaysia's special envoy to China, Tan Kok Wai in his keynote speech at the HwgPay Ecosystem Showcase recently.

"Our partnership with Fintech Digital Solutions has now reached another level with this latest offering. HWG Cash will now manage all digital assets settlement services for FintechCashier clients in Malaysia, shortening the process for all stakeholders in the financial value chain. Our strategy is to expand into the UK and Europe as well as the Middle East and Fintech Digital Solutions is undoubtedly our partner of choice," says Gavin Lim, Founder & Chairman of HWG Cash and Fintech Bank.

FintechCashier, based in London, UK, is truly a global player, with coverage in more than 150 countries, with more than 100 solutions in over 90 currencies. All of this through a single payment gateway, making it a truly remarkable and speedy solution to all the needs of the modern digital marketplace. ONE Application, ONE Integration, GLOBAL REACH.

About Fintech Digital Solutions Ltd.

Fintech Digital Solutions recently launched FintechCashier, a payment gateway and solution provider, which guarantees a seamless, transparent, and fast portal for their clients to receive the transaction related funds of their customers, to manage their cash flow, and to make settlements. FintechCashier supports a wide spectrum of services, ranging from credit card processing, exchange, eCommerce and wire solutions. www.fintechcashier.com

About HWCG Capital P.L.C. & HWG Cash App

HWG Cash App is a leading finance app developed by HWGG Capital (HWGG Capital) P.L.C, a licensed company under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. Founded in 2017, HWGG Capital is part of the vision of Ho Wah Genting Group, The group has a strong brand heritage and businesses operating for over 40 years, including a venture into the financial industry wh blockchain technology. www.hwgcash.com

