The Robo Report: Robo Report Edition 22 and Robo Ranking Edition 8 Released Today Covering the Fourth Quarter of 2021; SoFi Best Overall Robo Advisor Again

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / The Robo Report ® Edition 22 and Robo Ranking ® Edition 8 has been released today covering the fourth quarter of 2021, announced Ken Schapiro, Publisher.

"Thanks to strong performance, an undeniably strong suite of products and services, as well as little to no management fees, SoFi has maintained its spot as the Best Overall Robo Advisor," said David Goldstone, Manager of Research.

Fidelity Go, a perennially strong performer, backed by strong digital planning capabilities and the option to upgrade to a live-advisor option with Fidelity Personalized Planning and Advice, achieved the runner-up position for Best Overall Robo.

This edition of the Robo Report ® tracks 58 accounts at 35 different providers and includes the Robo Ranking®, the most comprehensive analysis of robo advisors available. The Ranking includes both qualitative factors, such as access to advisors and financial planning features, as well as the performance metrics of our accounts held at each provider.

"When looking at the 5-year period ending December 31st, 2021, Fidelity Go, SigFig, and Axos were the top performers for the half-decade," said Thomas Leahy, Senior Investment Analyst.

The top three performing robo advisors of 2021 were Schwab's Domestic Focus portfolio, Zack's Advantage, and Marcus Invest Core IRA, while Betterment won the Best Robo for First-Time Investors award.

"Robo advisors have fundamentally changed financial advice by making professional advice available to anyone and making quality financial plans widely available at little or no cost, but investors shopping for robo advisors to hold for the long-term, should be wary of too conservative of bond positioning," cautioned Mr. Leahy.

Performance is partly based on The Robo Report's innovative method to compare globally diversified portfolios called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking and the Robo Report® and the Robo Ranking® are all available for free at https://www.backendbenchmarking.com/the-robo-report/.

