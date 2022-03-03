Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance Announces Four Newly Accredited CLFPs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is excited to share that four of its staff members recently passed the CLFP exam, given by the Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation.

Michael Cohen (top left), Nick Bromberek (top right), Jack Elenbaas (bottom left), Josh Utke (bottom right).

Along with peers from other major financial institutions, Chief Risk Officer Michael Cohen, Credit Manager Jack Elenbaas, Regional Sales Manager Nicholas Bromberek, and Business Development Manager Josh Utke passed the rigorous 8-hour online exam earning the designation of Certified Lease & Finance Professional, the singular standard for professionalism in the commercial equipment leasing and finance industry. This designation distinguishes them within the industry as people with exceptional reputations, experience and mastery of the CLFP Body of Knowledge.

The comprehensive four-part examination covers History and Purpose of Leasing, Leasing Law, Financial and Tax Accounting, Pricing, Credit and Documentation, Sales and Marketing, Funding, Operations and Customer Service, Collections, and Asset and Portfolio Management.

"I chose to pursue my CLFP designation to enhance my career and distinguish myself as a leader in the industry," said Jack Elenbaas. "The designation shows others that you're well-versed in all areas of equipment leasing and financing as opposed to just your area of expertise. It was definitely a challenge, but it really helped to reinforce my knowledge of the equipment leasing industry at a macro level."



About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, LLC is a leading transportation equipment leasing company headquartered in Southern California. Over the years, we've grown into a national lender with an array of financial products designed to help businesses succeed. We strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital. Our industry expertise affords our customers a competitive advantage in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com

CLFP Foundation Adds 16 New CLFPs

The Certified Lease & Finance Professional Foundation reported that 16 individuals recently passed the eight-hour online CLFP exam, including:

José Albertorio Matos, CLFP - Relationship Manager, Commercial Equipment Finance

Cheryl Baker, CLFP - Director of Commercial Finance Operations, Crestmark, a division of MetaBank

Janine Benson, CLFP - Vice President, Key Equipment Finance

Nicholas Bromberek, CLFP - Regional Sales Manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

Michael Cohen, CLFP - Chief Risk Officer, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

Kristin Coster, CLFP - Vice President of Operations, North Mill Equipment Finance

Taylor Dannar, CLFP - Senior Funding Manager, Alliance Funding Group

Jack Elenbaas, CLFP - Credit Manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

Tanner Evans, CLFP - Federal Sales Associate, Key Equipment Finance

Mark Hoffman, CLFP - Vice President, Key Equipment Finance

Jennifer Martin, CLFP - Senior Vice President of Sales Enablement and Enterprise Support, Key Equipment Finance

Richard McAuliffe, CLFP - Financial Services Executive, Executive Board Member and Past Chair, Canadian Finance & Leasing Association

Naya Montoya, CLFP - Vice President, Key Equipment Finance

Timothy Stickney, CLFP - Vice President of Sales - Bank Channel, Key Equipment Finance

Joshua Utke, CLFP - Business Development Manager, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

Denise Zeise, CLFP - Contract Manager, Key Equipment Finance

"Building a strong North American equipment leasing and finance industry is a crucial goal in these ever-changing times," McAuliffe said. "Becoming a CLFP is something I knew I needed to do to help achieve this goal. The CLFP designation assists individuals and our industry to achieve exceptional standards of professional conduct, technical expertise and exemplary ethics. It is truly a privilege and pleasure to be a Certified Lease & Finance Professional."

The CLFP designation identifies an individual as a knowledgeable professional to employers, clients, customers and peers in the commercial equipment finance industry. For more information, visit http://www.CLFPFoundation.org .

