NeonMind Biosciences Inc.: NeonMind and BioScript Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership Expanding NeonMind's Specialty Clinic Network for Interventional Psychiatry Treatments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today a strategic partnership with BioScript Solutions, a Canadian leader in specialty care. Under the terms of the partnership, NeonMind and BioScript Solutions will leverage BioScript Solutions' extensive national network of community-based infusion clinics to expand access to NeonMind's interventional psychiatry and unique treatment programs for Canadians.

Since 2001, BioScript Solutions' clinical network has been providing patients with a safe, comfortable environment to receive specialty therapies for chronic health conditions. With over 100 conveniently located clinics across the country, run by a team of highly experienced nurses, BioScript remains committed to being at the forefront of innovative patient care. NeonMind expects to select and announce its first location within BioScript Solutions' network in the first half of 2022. The Company expects to provide care through additional clinic locations throughout 2022, expanding to further locations and services in 2023 and beyond.

"We are thrilled to advance the development of our specialty clinics division through our partnership with BioScript Solutions," said Robert Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind. "We now have multiple strategic partnerships in place with leading specialty care providers and have built an enhanced clinic network with greater reach. This positions us well to identify and open high-impact clinic locations that will serve local community needs and expedite our time to market. We look forward to working with BioScript Solutions to bring the therapeutic benefits of interventional psychiatry including evidence-based innovative therapies such as psychedelic modalities to mental health patients across the nation."

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Dalseg, Vice-President Strategic Growth and Marketing of BioScript Solutions, said, "This partnership with NeonMind is part of our ongoing mission to simplify access to specialty care for Canadians from coast to coast, and directly within their own communities. Mental health continues to be a growing global health concern, and we are thrilled to be able to continue expanding the breadth of our services supporting NeonMind's novel approach to mental health treatments."

About BioScript Solutions®

For over 20 years, BioScript Solutions has been committed to helping people with chronic illnesses achieve the best possible health outcomes. With our total care approach, we simplify access to complex drug therapies and deliver full-service specialty care solutions at every stage of the patients' treatment journey. Through our logistics and distribution operations, specialty pharmacies, patient support programs and clinical services, BioScript Solutions® has the capability to manage the needs of manufacturers, payors, prescribers, and health care practitioners across Canada - today, and tomorrow. To learn more, please visit www.bioscript.ca.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind's lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company's second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind and its strategic partners are building NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-based innovative interventional psychiatry treatments to address a variety of mental health needs. For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

Rob Tessarolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

rob@neonmind.com

Tel: 416-750-3101

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Scott Eckstein/Tim Regan

neonmind@kcsa.com

Tel: 212-896-1210

