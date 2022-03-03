Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights Fourth Quarter 2021

Total revenue increased 26% to 56,989 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 45,301 kEUR for the 2020 period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 42% to 10,490 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 7,371 kEUR for the 2020 period.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4,762 kEUR, or 0.08 EUR per diluted share, compared to a loss of (2,039) kEUR, or (0.04) EUR per diluted share, for the 2020 period.

Highlights Full Year 2021

Total revenue increased 21% to 205,450 kEUR for 2021 from 170,449 kEUR for 2020.

Total deferred revenues from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased 4,045 kEUR to 34,287 kEUR compared to December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 59% to 32,497 kEUR for 2021 from 20,378 kEUR for 2020.

Net profit for 2021 was 13,145 kEUR, or 0.23 EUR per diluted share, compared to a loss of (7,192) kEUR, or (0.13) EUR per diluted share, for 2020.

Total cash was 196,028 kEUR at the end of 2021.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, "For both the last quarter and full year 2021, Materialise posted all-time records in terms of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and net profit, proving the strength of our business model even in a challenging period. The strategic positioning of our solutions and the technological innovation of our products were key drivers of our success, paving the way for very solid double-digit growth in each of our business units in the fourth quarter. Simultaneously, throughout the pandemic, our team members tenaciously pushed forward with the development of our software cloud platform and the roll out of our new business application infrastructure, positioning Materialise well to continue executing our long-term growth strategy."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 25.8% to 56,989 kEUR from 45,301 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased 42.3% to 10,490 kEUR, compared to 7,371 kEUR for the same period in 2020. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to 18.4%, compared to 16.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment increased 19.3% to 12,183 kEUR from 10,216 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased to 5,518 kEUR from 3,867 kEUR while the Adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment was 45.3%, compared to 37.9% for the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 20.3% to 20,682 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 17,188 kEUR for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased 31.3% to 6,358 kEUR from 4,844 kEUR, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment increased to 30.7% from 28.2%.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 34.9% to 24,135 kEUR from 17,889 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment increased to 1,167 kEUR compared to 1,099 kEUR, while the Adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment was 4.8%, compared to 6.1% for the prior-year period.

Gross profit increased to 33,198 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 26,165 kEUR for the same period last year. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 58.3%, compared to 57.8%.

Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 5.9% to 29,481 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 27,843 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net other operating result improved to 1,260 kEUR compared to (296) kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating result increased to 4,976 kEUR, compared to (1,974) kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net financial result for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 275 kEUR, compared to (596) kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The fourth quarter of 2021 contained net income tax expense of (490) kEUR, compared to net tax income of 531 kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2020.

As a result of the above, net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4,762 kEUR, compared to a net loss of (2,039) kEUR for the same period in 2020. Total comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1,832 kEUR, compared to a loss of (1,181) kEUR for the 2020 period. This quarter's comprehensive income included a (3,443) kEUR impairment of our equity interest in Essentium, Inc.

Full Year 2021 Results

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased 20.5% to 205,450 kEUR from 170,449 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 increased 59.5% to 32,497 kEUR from 20,378 kEUR for 2020. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 15.8%, compared to 12.0% in 2020.

Revenues from our Materialise Software segment increased 9.9% to 42,902 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 39,054 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2020. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.9% to 15,784 kEUR from 13,383 kEUR. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 36.8% in 2021, compared to 34.3% in 2020.

Revenues from our Materialise Medical segment grew by 18.9% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 73,368 kEUR from 61,729 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2020. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA increased 48.5% to 20,669 kEUR from 13,914 kEUR. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 28.2% in 2021, compared to 22.5% in 2020.

Revenues from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 28.3% to 89,334 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2021 from 69,635 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2020. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA increased 152.5% to 6,429 kEUR from 2,546 kEUR. The segment's Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 7.2% in 2021 from 3.7% for 2020.

Operating profit increased to 12,217 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to a loss of (4,639) kEUR in the prior year.

Net financial income amounted to 1,519 kEUR, compared to net financial expenses of (3,542) kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2020. Income taxes amounted to (591) kEUR compared to 1,028 kEUR for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net result increased to 13,145 kEUR for 2021 from a net loss of (7,192) kEUR in 2020.

At December 31, 2021, we had cash and equivalents of 196,028 kEUR compared to 111,538 kEUR at December 31, 2020. Gross debt amounted to 99,107 kEUR (of which 21,202 kEUR was short term), compared to 115,110 kEUR at December 31, 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 25,843 kEUR compared to 29,979 kEUR in the year ended December 31, 2020. Total capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to 11,721 kEUR. This amount included 2,570 kEUR of capitalized expenditures from intangible assets, of which 1,553 kEUR related to our ongoing internal digital transformation program.

Net shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021 was 232,577 kEUR compared to 133,183 kEUR at December 31, 2020.

Link3D Acquisition

On January 4, 2022, Materialise acquired for 33.5 mUSD 100% of the equity interests of Link3D, an additive workflow and digital manufacturing software company that supports customers in major manufacturing industries to scale and integrate their AM operations across complex supply chains and IT environments. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Link3D realized revenue of approximately 2.3 mUSD and EBITDA of approximately (4.6) mUSD.

2022 Guidance

Mr. Leys concluded, "Our thoughts today are focused on the safety and security of our Ukrainian collaborators, and we are taking a variety of actions to assist them. At the same time, we believe that a war between countries where Materialise has no significant sales will not impact the fundamentals of our global business model.

"Particularly after our record performance in 2021, we believe our more mature lines of business, in particular in our Materialise Software and Materialise Medical segments, have the potential to continue to grow solidly with a healthy margin, and we plan to support these businesses accordingly. Simultaneously, we plan to increase our spending significantly, especially in R&D and in S&M, to accelerate the development of our new growth businesses, in particular our software cloud platform and our medical and wearable verticals.

"We expect our annual revenue for 2022 (including the results of Link3D) to grow by at least 10% compared to 2021. As we will be allocating significant portions of the expanding EBITDA margins of some of our more mature business lines to investments in our newer growth businesses (in particular the Link3D product portfolio), we expect our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to decrease by approximately 10%.

"However, the recent onset of hostilities in Ukraine is adding complexity to our outlook for 2022, as we currently cannot assess how the global economy will react to the sanctions that are being imposed on Russia. We hope to have more visibility on these events and their potential short-term impact on our business when we release our first-quarter results."

Note on Comparability

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect certain reclassification adjustments and the final accounting of the RS Print business combination. The fair value analysis with respect to the assets and liabilities acquired had not been finalized as of December 31, 2020. Within 12 months of acquisition, we completed the fair value analysis of the RS Print business combination, with corresponding adjustments to goodwill and deferred tax liabilities. The impact has been accounted for as retrospective adjustments to our consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2020 and our consolidated income statement for the year ended December 31, 2020. It concerned a decrease of the goodwill of (1,743) kEUR and a decrease of the deferred tax liabilities of (1,823) kEUR.

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.1326, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on December 31, 2021.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, our current estimates for fiscal 2022 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including how our business, results of operations and financial condition could be impacted by the ongoing military conflict between Ukraine and Russia and economic sanctions related thereto), and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "might," "aim," "should," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the Company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)

for the three months ended

December 31, for the twelve months ended

December 31, In 000€ 2021 2021 2020(*) 2021 2021 2020(*) U.S.$ U.S.$ Revenue 64,546 56,989 45,301 232,693 205,450 170,449 Cost of Sales (26,946 (23,791 (19,137 (99,860 (88,169 (76,446 Gross Profit 37,600 33,198 26,165 132,833 117,281 94,003 Gross profit as of revenue 58.3 58.3 57.8 57.1 57.1 55.2 Research and development expenses (7,810 (6,896 (8,669 (30,457 (26,891 (27,104 Sales and marketing expenses (15,200 (13,421 (10,938 (55,668 (49,151 (44,636 General and administrative expenses (10,380 (9,165 (8,236 (36,924 (32,601 (29,337 Net other operating income (expenses) 1,427 1,260 (296 4,053 3,578 2,435 Operating (loss) profit 5,637 4,976 (1,974 13,837 12,217 (4,639 Financial expenses (1,041 (919 (1,073 (4,645 (4,101 (5,996 Financial income 1,353 1,195 477 6,366 5,620 2,453 Share in loss of joint venture (39 (Loss) profit before taxes 5,949 5,252 (2,570 15,558 13,736 (8,220 Income Taxes (554 (490 531 (669 (591 1,028 Net (loss) profit for the period 5,395 4,762 (2,039 14,889 13,145 (7,192 Net (loss) profit attributable to: The owners of the parent 5,401 4,769 (2,203 14,899 13,154 (7,044 Non-controlling interest (8 (7 163 (10 (9 (148 Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic 0.09 0.08 (0.04 0.26 0.23 (0.13 Diluted 0.09 0.08 (0.04 0.26 0.23 (0.13 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 58,892 58,892 53,897 56,685 56,685 53,364 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 59,025 59,025 53,897 56,843 56,843 53,364

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Income Taxes and Net profit is 79 k€.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

for the three months ended

December 31, for the twelve months ended

December 31, In 000€ 2021 2021 2020(*) 2021 2021 2020(*) U.S.$ U.S.$ Net profit (loss) for the period 5,395 4,762 (2,039 14,889 13,145 (7,192 Other comprehensive income Recycling Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 636 561 369 2,437 2,152 (6,176 Non-recycling Fair value adjustments through OCI Equity instruments (3,954 (3,491 489 (3,900 (3,443 489 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (3,318 (2,930 858 (1,463 (1,292 (5,687 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes 2,075 1,832 (1,181 13,425 11,853 (12,879 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: The owners of the parent 2,083 1,839 (1,289 13,436 11,863 (11,816 Non-controlling interests (8 (7 108 (11 (9 (1,063

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period is (79) k€.

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)

As of

December 31, As of

December 31, In 000€ 2021 2020(*) Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 18,726 18,599 Intangible assets 31,668 32,981 Property, plant equipment 84,451 88,267 Right-of-Use assets 9,054 10,996 Investments in joint ventures Deferred tax assets 227 201 Investments in convertible loans 3,560 6,203 Investments in non-listed equity instruments 399 3,842 Other non-current assets 7,520 4,093 Total non-current assets 155,605 165,182 Current assets Inventories 11,295 10,043 Trade receivables 41,541 30,871 Other current assets 8,940 8,290 Cash and cash equivalents 196,028 111,538 Total current assets 257,803 160,741 Total assets 413,408 325,923

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Goodwill is (1,743) k€.

As of

December 31, As of

December 31, In 000€ 2021 2020* Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 4,467 4,096 Share premium 229,021 141,274 Retained earnings and other reserves (911 (12,187 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 232,577 133,183 Non-controlling interest (2 Total equity 232,578 133,183 Non-current liabilities Loans borrowings 72,637 90,502 Lease liabilities 5,268 7,086 Deferred tax liabilities 4,371 4,983 Deferred income 4,952 5,328 Other non-current liabilities 2,168 396 Total non-current liabilities 89,396 108,295 Current liabilities Loans borrowings 17,849 13,984 Lease liabilities 3,353 3,538 Trade payables 20,171 17,698 Tax payables 783 974 Deferred income 33,306 29,556 Other current liabilities 15,972 18,695 Total current liabilities 91,434 84,445 Total equity and liabilities 413,408 325,923

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Retained earnings is 79 k€ and impact on Deferred tax liabilities is (1,823) k€.

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)

for the twelve months ended

December 31, In 000€ 2021 2020* Operating activities Net (loss) profit for the period 13,145 (7,192 Non-cash and operational adjustments Depreciation of property plant equipment 15,541 14,932 Amortization of intangible assets 4,975 4,742 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 177 4,606 Share-based payment expense (1,036 752 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant equipment 210 10 Movement in provisions 99 137 Movement reserve for bad debt and slow moving inventory 255 516 Financial income (5,620 (2,300 Financial expense 4,101 5,821 Impact of foreign currencies 73 61 Share in loss (gain) of a joint venture (equity method) 39 (Deferred) income taxes 591 (1,049 Other non-current liabilities (1,093 Working capital adjustments (5,890 12,512 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables (10,920 9,205 Decrease (increase) in inventories and contracts in progress (1,423 2,724 Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables 6,453 583 Income tax paid Interest received (776 (2,515 Net cash flow from operating activities 25,843 29,979

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period is 79 k€ and impact on (Deferred) income taxes is (79) k€.

for the twelve months ended

December 31, In 000€ 2021 2020 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant equipment (7,934 (11,032 Purchase of intangible assets (3,788 (6,618 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment intangible assets (net) 462 552 Acquisition of subsidiary (net of cash) (875 (8,031 (Convertible) Loans granted (999 (2,836 Other equity investments in non-listed entities (300 Net cash flow used in investing activities (13,133 (28,265 Financing activities Repayment of loans borrowings (14,277 (13,736 Repayment of leases (3,775 (3,640 Capital increase 88,117 4,112 Interest paid (2,326 (2,268 Other financial income (expense) 3,417 (1,356 Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities 71,156 (16,888 Net increase/(decrease) of cash cash equivalents 83,866 (15,174 Cash Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 111,538 128,897 Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents 624 (2,184 Cash cash equivalents at end of the year 196,028 111,539

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

for the three months ended

December 31, for the twelve months ended

December 31, In 000€ 2021 2020 (*) 2021 2020 (*) Net profit (loss) for the period 4,762 (2,039) 13,145 (7,192) Income taxes 490 (531) 591 (1,028) Financial expenses 919 1,073 4,101 5,996 Financial income (1,195) (477) (5,620) (2,453) Depreciation and amortization 5,277 5,160 20,516 19,775 Share in loss of joint venture 39 EBITDA 10,253 3,185 32,733 15,136 Share-based compensation expense (1) 44 286 (834) 1,344 Revaluation of fair value due to business combinations (2) 8 (770) 8 (770) Impairments (3) 177 4,606 177 4,606 Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations (4) 8 63 413 63 Adjusted EBITDA 10,490 7,371 32,497 20,378

(1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees. (2) Represents a positive revaluation of our initial 50% interest in RS Print after our acquisition of the remaining interest in the joint-venture. (3) Impairments represents in 2021 the impairment of capitalized expenditures related to the goodwill of metal company Aldema BV (177kEUR), and in 2020 the impairment of capitalized expenditures related to our tracheal splint development program (2,090kEUR) and related to the goodwill and intangible assets of Engimplan (2,516 kEUR). (4) Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represents expenses incurred in connection with the RS Print acquisition in 2020. The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period is 79 k€ and impact on (Deferred) income taxes is (79) k€.

Segment P&L (Unaudited)

In 000€ Materialise

Software Materialise

Medical Materialise

Manufacturing Total

segments Unallocated

(1) Consolidated For the three months ended December 31, 2021 Revenues 12,183 20,682 24,135 57,000 (11 56,989 Segment (adj) EBITDA 5,518 6,358 990 12,866 (2,376 10,490 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 45.3 30.7 4.1 22.6 18.4 For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Revenues 10,216 17,188 17,889 45,292 9 45,301 Segment (adj) EBITDA 3,867 4,844 1,099 9,811 (2,440 7,371 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 37.9 28.2 6.1 21.7 16.3 In 000€ Materialise

Software Materialise

Medical Materialise

Manufacturing Total

segments Unallocated

(1) Consolidated For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Revenues 42,902 73,368 89,334 205,604 (154 205,450 Segment (adj) EBITDA 15,784 20,669 6,252 42,704 (10,207 32,497 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 36.8 28.2 7.0 20.8 15.8 For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 Revenues 39,054 61,729 69,635 170,418 31 170,449 Segment (adj) EBITDA 13,383 13,914 2,546 29,843 (9,465 20,378 Segment (adj) EBITDA % 34.3 22.5 3.7 17.5 12.0

(1) Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development, corporate headquarter costs and corporate other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

for the three months ended

December 31, for the twelve months ended

December 31, In 000€ 2021 2020(*) 2021 2020(*) Net profit (loss) for the period 4,762 (2,039 13,145 (7,192 Income taxes 490 (531 591 (1,028 Financial cost 919 1,073 4,101 5,996 Financial income (1,195 (477 (5,620 (2,453 Share in loss of joint venture 39 Operating (loss) profit 4,976 (1,974 12,217 (4,639 Depreciation and amortization 5,277 5,160 20,516 19,775 Corporate research and development 812 807 3,149 2,989 Corporate headquarter costs 2,923 3,300 10,350 15,955 Other operating income (expense) (1,122 2,518 (3,527 (4,237 Segment adjusted EBITDA 12,866 9,811 42,704 29,843

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with RS Print. Impact on Net profit for the period is 79 k€ and impact on (Deferred) income taxes is (79) k€.

