Der Handel von folgenden Instrumenten wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es sind folgende Einzelwerte betroffen:
Trading in the following instruments will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual securities are affected:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN
HSBC MSCI RU CAP. UC. ETF H4ZM IE00B5LJZQ16
MUL-LYX.MSCI RUSSI.UC.ETF LRUS LU1923627092
MUL-LYX.MSCI RUSSI.DIS.LS RUSL LU1923627332
XTR.MSCI RU.CAPPED SW. 1C, DBXV LU0322252502
ISHSVII-MSCI RU ADR/GDRDA CEBB IE00B5V87390
DWS RUSSIA INH.LC DWWM LU0146864797
JPM-RUSSIA FD JPMRF AA FH5R LU0225506756
