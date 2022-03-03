Der Handel von folgenden Instrumenten wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es sind folgende Einzelwerte betroffen:

Trading in the following instruments will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual securities are affected:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN

HSBC MSCI RU CAP. UC. ETF H4ZM IE00B5LJZQ16

MUL-LYX.MSCI RUSSI.UC.ETF LRUS LU1923627092

MUL-LYX.MSCI RUSSI.DIS.LS RUSL LU1923627332

XTR.MSCI RU.CAPPED SW. 1C, DBXV LU0322252502

ISHSVII-MSCI RU ADR/GDRDA CEBB IE00B5V87390

DWS RUSSIA INH.LC DWWM LU0146864797

JPM-RUSSIA FD JPMRF AA FH5R LU0225506756

