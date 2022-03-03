General Atomics: GA-ASI Introduces Gambit

New Autonomous Collaborative Platform Designed to Lead From Front

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world leader in unmanned aircraft and associated technologies, proudly announces its newest UAS platform: Gambit.

Like the chess opening move that inspires the name, Gambit is about initiative, leading from the front, using advanced sensing to grab the tactical advantage and open a world of possibilities.

Gambit is an Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) designed through digital engineering to speed its time to market and lower acquisition cost, and it will deliver an extended and enhanced sensing capability. The jet-powered platform is being built for air dominance and will heavily leverage advances in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. Working alongside human-piloted aircraft, Gambit will enable pilots to see deeper into hostile airspace, detect threats first, and provide time and space for critical decisions and actions.

"GA-ASI has led the way in integrating UAS into every aspect of military operations," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "Now, we're once again pushing the boundaries of what's possible with unmanned aircraft, software, mission systems integration, and more. Gambit will usher in a new era, where UAS work collaboratively with manned aircraft to detect, identify and target adversaries at range and scale across the battlespace."

Designed as an advanced concept aircraft, Gambit will use AI and autonomy to complete a variety of tasks without being prompted by an operator. GA-ASI's software and integration systems will support detection and analysis, and provide users with the highest-quality intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ever possible from an unmanned aircraft. On point out ahead of U.S. Air Force tactical aircraft, Gambit will also be able to sense and track targets of interest and distribute that information across the battlespace.

"We're designing systems to meet future requirements, to include working collaboratively and autonomously," Alexander continued. "Gambit is part of a broader Family of Systems strategy that began with Predator and Reaper, and continues in support of USAF's future force design concepts."

General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar. With more than seven million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com (http://www.ga-asi.com/), @GenAtomics_ASI on Twitter (https://twitter.com/GenAtomics_ASI) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ga-asi/).

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

