Amyn Hassanally joins following nearly 17 years with specialist secondaries investor Coller Capital

New Partner brings significant experience with both LP and GP-led transactions

At Pantheon he will lead an established and experienced team of 22 private equity secondaries specialists, including seven Partners

Pantheon, the leading global private markets investor, is delighted to announce a key new hire within its private equity investment team, as Amyn Hassanally joins the firm as Partner and Global Head of Private Equity Secondaries.

The appointment comes at a key juncture for Pantheon's private equity secondaries platform, which invests across the full range of both LP and GP-led secondaries transactions globally. Last year we expanded the strategy with the closing of our first program dedicated to GP solutions, Pantheon Secondary Opportunities Fund.

Amyn brings considerable experience to the role from a formidable career in private equity forged over the past 23 years. He joins Pantheon following almost 17 years at Coller Capital in both New York and London, where he was an Investment Partner and formerly Global Co-Head of Investment Execution. He has significant experience with LP and GP-led transactions and participated in the firm's investment committee. Prior to joining Coller, he practiced corporate law focusing on private equity transactions and fund structuring.

Amyn will be based in New York and will report to Jeff Miller, Global Head of Private Equity. Upon joining the firm, he will become a member of Pantheon's Secondaries Investment Committee (SIC).

"Amyn is an exceptional addition to Pantheon, bringing tremendous knowledge across secondaries investing, fundraising, and deal sourcing," said Paul Ward, Managing Partner. "We look forward to welcoming him to lead our secondaries business, and our established and experienced team, as we build on our near 35-year track record in the sector and enter a new phase of growth."

In the new role, Amyn will lead a deep, talented and experienced team of 22 private equity secondaries professionals, including seven Partners and SIC members who have a combined 163 years of private markets experience. They are supported by a wider team of 31 private equity investment colleagues and 27 investment structuring professionals, who provide additional expertise to help source, structure and complete these often complex transactions.

About Pantheon

Pantheon Group* ("Pantheon") is a leading global private markets firm currently investing on behalf of approximately 800 investors, including public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations. Pantheon has an established reputation across private market asset classes, covering all stages and geographies, and provides investment solutions that include flagship fund offerings, as well as integrated programs and customized solutions.

As of September 30, 2021 Pantheon had $81.2 billion assets under management and advice and the firm currently has more than 395 employees located across its offices in London, San Francisco, New York, Chicago Hong Kong, Seoul**, Bogotá**, Tokyo, Dublin and Berlin. Its global workforce includes more than 115 investment professionals.

Pantheon is majority-owned by Affiliated Managers Group Inc. ("AMG"), alongside senior members of the Pantheon team. AMG is a NYSE-listed global asset management company with equity investments in leading boutique investment management firms. The ownership structure, with Pantheon management owning a meaningful share of the equity in the business, provides a framework for long-term succession and enables Pantheon management to continue to direct the firm's day-to-day operations.

Pantheon Group refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Hong Kong, Guernsey, Tokyo and Dublin. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (HK) LLP is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB).

** Please note that the Bogotá office is a representative office of Pantheon Ventures (US) LP ("PV US"), and that a Korean subsidiary of PV US has opened the office in Seoul.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. 2022

